BLACKFOOT – The Southeastern Idaho Public Health District’s Board of Health met Thursday for their monthly meeting to discuss the upcoming budget, current status of COVID-19 in the district, and the road ahead. The budget meeting indicated that they are within reason of where they would expect to be this far into the fiscal year with being only one percent over where they estimated to be and that was attributed to the additional hiring for contact tracing specialists.
Once the budget meeting was closed, they moved into discussing the current status of COVID-19 in the district in comparison to the rest of the state. Currently, SIPH is the lowest percent positivity health district in the state and continues to drop each week, according to SIPH Director Maggie Mann. Mann went on to discuss the current levels of vaccination across the state, announcing that SIPH is at a complete inoculation state of 35% with the highest being Ada County at 51% of its population being vaccinated.
Mann said the total vaccination percentages recently dropped because of the additional age demographic of 12-16-year-olds being able to be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, adding them to the bottom line and skewing the percentages. Although it is lowering the overall percentage of those vaccinated in Idaho, it does not lower the actual amount of vaccinations that have taken place, nor argue the results that between those who have natural immunities to it from contraction and those who have been vaccinated, helping drop the amount of new cases popping up across the state.
During Mann’s discussion, Chairperson Vaughn Rassmussen asked if they wanted to forgo asking each county to make a respective motion regarding the current risk level of COVID-19 in their individual counties. Rather, Rassmussen asked if they would make a motion that would keep all eight counties in the green (minimal risk) category. The motion was made and seconded by board members to keep all in the minimal risk category. They were reminded that if something changes, they are allowed to call a special meeting or even make the adjustment during a county commission meeting then report it to the board afterward.
The final section of their meeting was a presentation regarding Polyfluorialky Substances (PFAS). PFAS are a group of manmade chemicals used in industry and consumer products since 1940. Specifically, PFAS can be found in non-stick cookware, water repellent clothing, stain resistant fabrics and carpets, cosmetics, pizza boxes, microwave popcorn bags, and firefighting foams. PFAS are dangerous because unlike natural chemicals and compounds, they do not break down well. PFAS substances are not currently one of the monitored substances in drinking water, but could become one in the near future.
Currently in Idaho, one of the most volatile areas being affected by PFAS is Mountain Home Air Force Base.
Some of the larger health issues tied to these chemicals include increased cholesterol levels, altered liver enzymes, decreased vaccination response in children, lower birth weights in infants, and an increased risk of kidney and testicular cancers.
To lower exposure, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is suggesting that people limit their intake of these manmade chemicals to 70 parts per trillion, which they will most likely ingest through drinking water, consuming fish that were caught or raised in water that is high in PFAS, or eating packaged foods high in it.
DEQ plans to contact public water systems to volunteer for sampling. They are offering to cover the costs of the sampling for any of the systems that volunteer, but this comes at a risk for that system. If they find that a system continually tests at over 70 PPT, they will be required to sign documents that state that as a public water source, that they will take measures to lower the amount of PFAS in the system.
This leads to a concern as to whether any public system will volunteer to participate because it could become a costly endeavor for any municipal system to take preventative measures against a non-regulated contaminant. Fines could be incurred during this process if remediation is not taken in a quick enough manner.
DEQ is also considering doing private well testing for the same reasons, but DEQ will not be able to take any enforcement action against private well owners—instead, they would be going with a more education-based plan for private wells.
Some of the best ways to eliminate the amount of PFAS being ingested is to have a filter on your tap that you get most of your drinking water from, or, at a much larger cost, install a full-home filtration system to reduce the amount of contaminants in your drinking water. Either way, DEQ is suggesting that people take preventative measures to lower the amounts of PFAS they are ingesting.