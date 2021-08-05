BLACKFOOT – As more and more information becomes available about the latest strain of the SARS-COV-2-Delta variant, it is clear that the Delta variant has taken up shop in southeastern Idaho.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health released a month-by-month comparison of the progression of the new strain, how many it traditionally infects, and the numbers of infections by week. Each of these new metrics are being measured as a way to make educated decisions about public health for future strains as well as any previous strain.
Maggie Mann has been a strong advocate for people to be vaccinated as well as the benefits of vaccination when it comes to recovery time when people do become infected, but the rhetoric is moving back toward wearing a mask while in public, which went out the window when it appeared that the country was on its way to eradicating COVID from the country once the vaccine became more readily available. Now, as the recommendations change, concerns are sure to arise surrounding the education system and the rules that may be put in place this year.
The data shown by the Idaho Department of Health shows that in the past three months, COVID-19’s Delta variant went from .7% of confirmed cases from April 17 through May 17, to 7.2% from May 18 through June 18, to 81.3% from June 19 through July 19. Furthermore, the original strain of COVID would be spread from one person to an average of two to five whereas the Delta strain is infecting at nearly double that rate — one person infects five to nine people.
Based on the data available, concerns appear to be warranted with less than a month until the school year begins. Mann has warned people through her Facebook Live reports that masks are becoming more and more necessary when in mixed groups of vaccinated and non-vaccinated persons in efforts to prevent infecting someone unknowingly.
People are reminded that the pandemic is not over as of yet, and to wear a mask when they are heading to a location where they will be in mixed company of vaccinated and non-vaccinated people. Without taking additional precautions, it is expected that the number of cases will continue to climb during the next months, essentially sending the message that another wave may be imminent.