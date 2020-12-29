BLACKFOOT – Tuesday morning the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District released a flow chart on their Twitter page that demonstrates the expected times of when each demographic will be able to receive the vaccination.
The flow chart follows the order that was outlined in Gov. Brad Little’s most recent press conference earlier in December where he explained that healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents would see the first vaccines. Following the priority group will be “Essential workers and older adults, then Older adults and high-risk medical conditions, and finally the general public.”
The healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents group has the most conditions to qualify to be into this group. The chart states: “Hospital staff essential for care of COVID-19 patients and maintaining hospital capacity (includes support staff as well as clinical staff);
Outpatient clinical staff essential for care of COVID-19 patients and maintaining hospital capacity;
Long-term care facility staff and residents;
Home care providers for adults 65 years of age and older; home care providers for adults or children with high-risk medical conditions;
Emergency Medical Services (EMS);
Outpatient and inpatient medical staff not already included above who are unable to telework;
Dentists, dental hygienists and dental assistants;
Pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and pharmacy aides;
Public health and emergency management response workers who are unable to telework.”
Essential workers and older adults have a smaller list of conditions will become available for vaccination in February of 2021. “First responders (other than EMS) and safety (fire/police/protective services/community support);
Pre-K-12 school staff and teachers and daycare [childcare] workers;
Correctional and detention facility staff (other than medical);
Food processing workers;
Grocery and convenience store workers;
Idaho National Guard (other than medical);
Other essential workers not already included and unable to telework or to distance from others at work;
Adults 75 years of age or older.”
The older adults and high-risk medical conditions have three stipulations and will be available in April of 2021: first, “adults 65 years of age or older;
People aged 16-64 years with medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19;
Essential workers not included in previous phases.”
Finally, the vaccine hits the general public planned for May of 2021.
Some healthcare workers have already taken the Pfizer version of the vaccine while others have opted to wait for the Moderna version to be available. Both versions of the vaccine require the patient to go through two series of the vaccine with Pfizer’s version being 21 days between doses and Moderna’s being 28 days between doses. Neither vaccine will be effective to anyone that does not get the second dose of the vaccine.
Currently in the state of Idaho, there have been nearly 12,000 vaccines administered and the daily case count has dropped off since Idaho’s worst day in new cases, December 9. On the ninth, Idaho reported 2,298 new cases and as of December 28, only 795 cases were reported statewide. Preventative measures being taken in the state are pointing in the direction that some of the mitigating standards are working and the people are doing their part to help prevent the spread of the virus.
In the next few weeks, students will be returning to the classroom, those on holiday break from work will be heading back to the office, and the incubation period of the virus will be reaching fruition. What will be the telltale sign regarding the efficacy and the actions of the people of Idaho will be the new cases and deaths released in the next few weeks following family gatherings for Christmas and social gatherings for New Year’s Eve.