BLACKFOOT – The Southeastern Idaho Public Health District will be offering rapid COVID-19 testing to all teachers, students, and staff for the schools free of charge as long as the individual is showing symptoms of the virus.
According to a press release from SIPH, they will provide the service free of charge to those in the Sixth District if they are showing symptoms of COVID-19. There will be other options available on a case-by-case basis with testing available at different locations in the county. The recommendation is to contact the school’s testing coordinator or the SIPH COVID-19 Hotline for any additional information needed at (208) 234-5875.
They are prepared to provide mobile testing onsite if the level of concern reaches that point in a specific area and will be evaluated for such a need. The school testing coordinator for District Six is Paige Ellis and can be reached at (208) 478-6315 for her office, and by cell at (208) 221-4424.
This service falls in line with what was discussed in the Board of Health meeting on Thursday where Director Maggie Mann explained that SIPH has received more rapid tests that can provide results in 15 minutes rather than taking a few days. Rapid tests are best effective when a patient is showing signs of the coronavirus and are not suggested for use for someone who is asymptomatic or does not exhibit symptoms.