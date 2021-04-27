POCATELLO – Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann held her daily COVID-19 update via Facebook Live on Tuesday where she announced the newly created Center for Disease Control guidelines surrounding activity during the pandemic. The CDC’s recommendations most recently provided were regarding the if and when moments of mask wearing following full vaccination.
To be considered fully vaccinated, one must be at least two weeks past their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Note if you take medication that may affect your immune system, the CDC suggests discussing these guidelines with your doctor to ensure that these recommendations are appropriate for you.
Mann outlined the activities and things that those who are fully vaccinated should be comfortable doing without a mask including most outdoor activities and some social gatherings. The outdoor activities she mentioned involved the same things that they noted prior to vaccination as being safe, family-fun activities such as hiking, biking, going on walks, and the like. Being added to the list for those who have been vaccinated includes enjoying small social gatherings such as a barbecue or dining on the patio at your favorite restaurant. The recommendation noted that wearing a mask at the table would not be suggested for those who have reached full vaccination. In their three-tier system, the CDC highlights many different things that would suggest a mask for those who are vaccinated simply because of the chance of contracting the virus and not knowing.
The first tier outlines travel nationally and internationally, explaining when a negative COVID test would be expected and if any quarantining would be needed.
FROM THE CDC WEBSITE
If you’ve been fully vaccinated:
- You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart.
- You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people of any age from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks or staying 6 feet apart, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
- You can gather or conduct activities outdoors without wearing a mask except in certain crowded settings and venues.
- If you travel in the United States, you do not need to get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel.
- You need to pay close attention to the situation at your international destination before traveling outside the United States.
- You do NOT need to get tested before leaving the United States unless your destination requires it.
- You still need to show a negative test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding an international flight to the United States.
- You should still get tested 3-5 days after international travel.
- You do NOT need to self-quarantine after arriving in the United States.
- If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.
However, if you live in a group setting (like a correctional or detention facility or group home) and are around someone who has COVID-19, you should still stay away from others for 14 days and get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms.
For now, if you’ve been fully vaccinated:
You should still protect yourself and others in many situations by wearing a mask that fits snugly. Take this precaution whenever you are:
- In indoor public settings
- Gathering indoors with unvaccinated people (including children) from more than one other household
- Visiting indoors with an unvaccinated person who is at increased risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 or who lives with a person at increased risk
- You should still avoid indoor large gatherings.
If you travel, you should still take steps to protect yourself and others. You will still be required to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations. Fully vaccinated international travelers arriving in the United States are still required to get tested within 3 days of their flight (or show documentation of recovery from COVID-19 in the past 3 months) and should still get tested 3-5 days after their trip.
You should still watch out for symptoms of COVID-19, especially if you’ve been around someone who is sick. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should get tested and stay home and away from others.
You will still need to follow guidance at your workplace.
People who have a condition or are taking medications that weaken the immune system should talk to their healthcare provider to discuss their activities. They may need to keep taking all precautions to prevent COVID-19.
What We’re Still Learning
- How effective the vaccines are against variants of the virus that causes COVID-19. Early data show the vaccines may work against some variants but could be less effective against others.
- How well the vaccines protect people with weakened immune systems, including people who take immunosuppressive medications.
- How well COVID-19 vaccines keep people from spreading the disease.
- Early data shows that the vaccines may help keep people from spreading COVID-19, but we are learning more as more people get vaccinated.
- How long COVID-19 vaccines can protect people.
Mann concluded by saying that as more information continues to become available, these recommendations will be updated. Moreover, she noted that the vaccine may require boosters in the future, but only time and testing will be able to tell.