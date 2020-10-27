POCATELLO – Maggie Mann, director of Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH), held her daily update on Tuesday and used the time to provide more information on what Gov. Brad Little spoke about in his press conference on Monday. Mann said the entire state is at a “tipping point” when it comes to available care, citing the requests from surrounding states to access Idaho to not send patients to them and how hospitals are filling up at this point.
As she went through her update, she made one noteworthy comment; if Idaho continues down the path that it is headed with its number of cases, the standards of care may be shifted similar to what was done in some European countries such as Italy. What that means is those who need normal care or emergency care for an accident may not be able to receive it at a local hospital because of the levels of undue burden currently placed on them due to the pandemic. These potential changes could lead to large amounts of unavailable care.
Mann also explained that due to the changes in stages — including the modifications from the original stage three — some events are able to provide updated plans to allow larger than allowed group sizes, but they must be approved by the health department.
The changes lead right into the next SIPH Board of Health meeting which is scheduled to take place on Dec. 29. Bingham County Commissioner Whitney Manwaring made a motion that removed the group restrictions for outdoor activities and increased the group size limits for indoor activities just in time for winter sporting events. The indoor activities would have allowed up to 150 people to attend the events, which was up from the recommended limitations of 50 spectators.
Updates from the SIPH meeting will be provided following the meeting.