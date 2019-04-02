BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Performing Arts Center will be presenting one of the busiest touring a cappella groups in the country, Six Appeal, in concert on Saturday, April 13, at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20, $15, $10 and are available at blackfootpac.com, 208-317-5508, or at the door.
From coast to coast, Six Appeal Vocal Band has become known for their vivid musical style, unmatched energy, and playful charm. Their far-reaching repertoire spans a multitude of decades and genres, including pop, country, classic rock, jazz, R&B, and much more. If you can imagine it, they can sing it. With members formally instructed in singing and musical composition, and over 100 combined years of music and performance training and experience, Six Appeal utilizes a diverse arsenal of styles and entertainment. Since the beginning of 2015 they have performed over 600 concert in the U.S. alone.
The group began as a collegiate hobby in 2006 at Concordia College in Moorhead, MN. Performing around campus was great way to relax from classes, create a new sound on campus, and yes, meet girls. As they evolved into a professional ensemble in 2010, Six Appeal began to introduce new members, transforming their sound and focus into the current dynamic sextet.
In 2012, they won the National Harmony Sweepstakes Championship, (including Audience Favorite and Best Original Song), securing their place in the a cappella community. In 2018, they participated in the Spring A Cappella International A Cappella Competition. They competed against 181 of the top a cappella groups in the world, and when all was sung and done, they were awarded the top prize of $100,000 and the title of World Champions.
The appeal of these young men enables the group to perform any group and in any country. In May of 2017, the group toured China, performing in a numbe3r of major concert halls in that country. They will be returning to China in May for another more extensive tour and capitalizing on the group’s new found fame in Russia. A tour of Russia is currently in the works.
Members of the group are Andrew Berkowitz, Michael Brookens, Reuben Hushagen, Evan Taylor Jones, Trenard Jones, and Jordan Roll.