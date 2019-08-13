Back pain is one of the most common reasons adults miss work, but kids can suffer from it too.
“It’s not as common, but back pain is possible in children and adolescents,” says Dr. Robert Johnson, who has four children of his own. He is an orthopedic spine surgeon at Bingham Healthcare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.
With kids throughout eastern Idaho going back to school this month, he wants to make sure kids backs and spines are protected. He attributes increased cases of back problems in kids and teenagers to a combination of factors, including:
- Sitting for long periods at a desk in school
- Carrying heavy backpacks
- Competitive sports with short or no breaks between seasons
- Prolonged use of computers made for adult bodies and handheld devices
- Excess weight and obesity
Dr. Johnson recommends advocating for more physical activity during the school day and getting involved at your child’s school to create policies on backpacks. Children should not carry more than 10% of their body weight in a backpack. For example, if your child weighs 60 lbs., their backpack should not weigh more than 6 lbs. (Take your child’s weight and multiple it by 10.)
Some schools are remedying this by providing an extra set of textbooks students can keep in the classroom and by offering online reading materials.
About Robert Johnson, DO
Suffering from unbearable neck or back pain?
Dr. Johnson is a fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon with Bingham Healthcare, who treats people with a wide variety of spinal conditions of the neck and back. His primary goal as a physician is to help patients obtain relief from their aliments so they can keep doing what they love. Dr. Johnson strongly believes in exhausting all conservative means to treat a wide variety of spinal conditions of the neck and back before suggesting surgery.
He also specializes in several areas of spine surgery, including cervical and lumbar spinal arthroplasty, which are surgical procedures that involve removing damaged or degenerated cervical or lumbar discs and replacing them with an artificial disc device.
Dr. Johnson sees patients in Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, and Pocatello. If you’re suffering from chronic neck or back pain, you can schedule an appointment with Dr. Johnson by calling (208) 235-2277. Se habla Español
To learn more about Dr. Johnson, visit: www.BinghamMemorial.org/Robert-Johnson