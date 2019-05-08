BLACKFOOT — Kendall Smith is a musician. He’s played drums and guitar, starting when he was 10 years old.
He is a music producer, working at it for nine years, mostly in Utah before coming to Idaho three years ago.
He also works jobs as a handyman and a landscaper.
The combination allows him to work out of his own home studio in the east end of his mobile home in Blackfoot, dedicating over 35 hours a week to the thing he’s most passionate about — music.
He calls his home work area Island Studios. He’s working mainly with four artists now, including singer-guitarist Brooklyn Espinoza, hip-hop artist Johnny, and Alex Green from Ogden, who Smith said gave him his inspiration behind the hip-hop scene.
His experience may include hip-hop music, but he’s bigger into country music. On a wall near much of his recording and mixing equipment are a few black-and-white photos of a few of his idols, including Garth Brooks and one artist who may be his biggest hero of all, the late singing cowboy Chris LeDoux. He’s got a photo of LeDoux onstage, next to a horse on the range, and riding a bucking bronc.
The late Merle Haggard is also mentioned among Smith’s idols.
Smith said his greatest influence has been his mother, Arlene, who plays piano and is a songwriter who lives in Louisiana, where he was raised on Grand Isle, seven miles long, which his studio is named after. He says his mother “pretty much pulled the town out of me.”
He has his studio, and now he’s trying to get his own recording label started. He has big dreams like many in and around the music business do. Smith is working to make his dreams become reality with some inspiration from a LeDoux song which Smith has recorded a cover of in his studio — “Cowboy Up.”
Smith played his cover during an interview Monday. It has everything: vocals, guitar, steel guitar, fiddle, bass, drums, all performed by Smith on an Alesis MIDI keyboard controller, emulating the sounds of the instruments via DAW software.
He may not have room for all the instruments in his small studio and sound-proof booth, but he doesn’t need it when drum sounds can be made through a touch pad.
Smith said he worked with a small label in Utah, but he hasn’t had the money to start his own label. That’s where his dream comes in.
“I’ve been doing side gigs, side jobs until I can get the money to do everything I want,” he said.
He’s been producing artists for nine years.
“As a producer, I’m trying to find people’s sound,” Smith said. “I’ll have people come in with a couple of master tracks, listen for the way they’re singing and the way they present themselves. Sometimes what I find is that what might fit them best is something they might not have ever thought of. I’ll send them home with a couple of artists to listen to that I think fit their strengths better and we go from there.”
Smith said he’d have to get with a gig agent to promote a label, and he’s still holding out hope for that.
“I’m kind of in the learning process as far as doing it out in the world, that’s what I’m new to. But I’ll get there,” he added. “I’m trying to make this a totally full-time thing.”
Smith said he’s invested upwards of $2,500 to make that east end of his home into a studio, including soundproofing between the mixing and recording area and his booth with the microphone.
Having a home studio has been the biggest trend among music artists, he said.
Social media skills have also become vital. Artists need to be willing to promote themselves.
“There’s gigging, but it takes social media any more to get your name out there,” Smith said.
Smith has worked with a lot of different music genres in his time, but he is remaining true to his roots in what he does himself.
“I’ve been pretty much a country boy my entire life,” he said. “That’s the way I’ll stay.”