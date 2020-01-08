When I first saw the previews for “Spies In Disguise,” I have to admit that I was not very enthused about the film. It appeared a little bit awkward and they were so enthused about the voices of Will Smith and Tom Holland that it was almost a little bit nauseous in their fronting of the movie itself.
I have to admit that after watching the film, it actually works.
Will Smith, who I much prefer acting live rather than as a voice over, did a fine job of creating the “buddy hero” with Tom Holland and vice versa.
The two played well off each other and made the film work.
The other issue that I had to begin with is that I am a big fan of James Bond and the spoof created here at first did not thrill me. I love Bond and the gadgets that he gets to play with in his films and the plots that are devised in such detail are what makes the movies worth going to. They did a lot of the same here and you almost forget that it is all animation until the gags start happening.
The movie itself was pretty simplistic in its plot design and it was brought off well. It all surrounds the character of Lance Sterling, who solves every assignment with a flair that makes him seem like a step or two better than “Bond, James Bond.”
The other main character, Walter Beckett, is a lovable inventor that is always working on inventing things that are a bit on the eccentric side. He doesn’t make laser targeted spy guns or the like, he creates stuff like “kitty glitter grenades” — while they work just like they should, they almost make you feel good about using them because of the kitty glitter effect on the user.
Everything is great until the kitty glitter grenades end up in Lance’s “kit.” It makes Lance rather upset and he gets Walter kicked out of the secret spy agency. Then Lance’s face is used by the super villain in the act of his role to disrupt the world and Lance knows that Walter’s brain might be the only thing that allows him to work invisibly to counteract the terror that is being slung around by the villain.
It ends up with Lance drinking a potion that Walter concocted and it turned him into a pigeon and the spectacle begins with all of the usual antics that a man being turned into an animal can bring to the screen, even in animation.
There may be a few scenes that are a bit uncomfortable for young kids, but with the proper preparation by parents, should be able to be easily explained. Lance finds that his character is also suddenly attractive to the female pigeons so there is that aspect of the humor that plays into the film as well.
Overall, “Spies In Disguise” will not win any Academy Awards, but it is entertaining in its own way and should perform rather well at the box office. It is not must-see as movies go, but it is better than a lot of the animated films that have hit the screens over the past several years and can stand on its own for an afternoon’s entertainment.
On a scale of 1-5, I rate this movie as a solid 4, maybe not top-of-the-line entertainment, but good enough that you should see it if only to witness the interaction between the characters voiced by Will Smith and Tom Holland.
