REXBURG – Garrett Smith is a cowboy. He looks the part, he talks the part, and if the way he performed in rodeos at the end of September is any indication, he plays the part.
Smith hopes that the end of September is the way that things are going to go at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas over the next week to 10 days.
Garrett Smith was the winner of three rodeos the end of September, traveling from Mona, Utah, to San Bernardino to Poway, Calif., adding over $10,000 to the earnings that he had accumulated to that point in time, boosting his earnings for the year to over $123,000 and good enough for seventh in the year-long standings.
This season’s NFR will mark the third year that Smith has qualified for the NFR and he hopes that this will be the year that he makes a big move in the standings and posts a top four or five standings position. With the big payouts on a nightly basis, anything is possible, but there are some very good bull riders ahead of him in the standings.
Each night is a potential bonanza for the contestants as each event carries as much as $25,000 or more for a win in each performance. With payouts clear down to the seventh or eighth spot in the performance, there is a lot of money to be made and Smith only wants to make his share of the windfall.
Smith made the NFR finals for the first time in 2016. He was able to win the 10th round and placed in two others and showed what he was capable of.
In 2017, he entered the finals in second place and was poised to win his first gold buckle when disaster struck. He had won the second round, was able to participate in the nightly buckle presentation and thought that things were going very well. That is when disaster struck and he injured his knee. He continued to ride, but he just wasn’t on his game. Then came the surgery after the NFR was over and it kept him out of the NFR in 2018.
He went after the rehab and did everything right and was released to be able to compete before the Fourth of July. He was on fire early and making strides up the list of money earners when he was stepped on and broke his pelvis. That injury occurred on Aug. 23 and the result was that he ended up in 23rd place, when the top 15 were the ones selected for the NFR.
This year, the young Rexburg cowboy wasn’t in the top 20 in the national standings when he qualified for the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Kissimmee, Fla. His concentration was great and things went his way and he won his first national title in the PRCA and nearly $30,000 in prize money. That win vaulted him into the top 10 nationally and he has improved his position from there.
His recent surge up the list of qualifiers to the NFR had him sitting in seventh place as the NFR began on Thursday and he will be able to use his ability as a horseman right from the start of things as he carries the Idaho flag into the Thomas and Mack Arena.
Garrett will have his usual group of fans rooting him on during this year’s NFR, none more proud of his accomplishments than his two brothers, one older and one younger that will lead the cheers from the stands at the Thomas and Mack.
He will also have his friend Stetson Jorgensen of Blackfoot there beside him as the two young Idaho cowboys try and make their way up the list towards a potential NFR championship and the gold buckle that goes with it.
While Smith sits seventh in the standings with over $123,000 in earnings, he could conceivably get to the top five with a couple of good rounds, but it would be difficult to reach the the top spot, currently held by Sage Kinzey with over $245,000 in earnings.
In any case, this has been a great year for Smith and a good NFR performance should set him up for an outstanding 2020 as he continues to ply his trade and move up the rankings in the toughest of all the rodeo events, bull riding.