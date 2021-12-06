THOMAS – A special board of trustees meeting was called for Nov. 30 for the Snake River school board to discuss and approve the purchase of a school bus by the district.
Bids had been opened by Superintendent Mark Kress and announced to the board of trustees with the low bid for a Blue Bird school bus with the low bid coming in at $93,875.
That bid was accepted after discussion from members of the board of trustees and the bid was awarded for the purchase to Bryson Sales and Service. The motion was made by Marci VanOrden and the second by Larin Mortimer with the vote at 5-0 in favor of the purchase. The amount of the bid represented a 7.5 percent increase from a similar purchase of a year ago and was attributed to the same percentage of the inflation factor for this year.
Also on the short agenda was discussion and approval to purchase a Skid Steer for the district. In the past, this item had been procured on a lease agreement for a five-year period of time. According to Kress, the better deal was for a purchase rather than lease as the retained value of the Skid Steer was higher than any savings could be had by leasing. That figure was ascertained by a comparison of the amount of usage on the vehicle. During times of heavy snow removal, it may appear to be a better deal to lease, but in years of less usage measured hourly, it was not a good deal for the school district.
The board agreed and the motion was made by Moritmer to purchase and was seconded by Carol Hepworth to move forward with the purchase. The vote of the board was once again unanimous with a 5-0 vote.