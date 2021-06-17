THOMAS – The Snake River school board held their monthly meeting with their annual budget hearing on the agenda.
District Business Manager Chris Nelson provided a current and projected budget for the school district for the school year 2021-2022.
After some discussion, the board voted on the acceptance of the budget as presented. Marci VanOrden made the motion and it was seconded by Larin Mortimer and roll call vote was taken. The vote was 3-0, with Carol Hepworth abstaining and Kent Miller absent.
There was also a presentation by Jon Hawkes, president of the Snake River Education Association, regarding the recent negotiations between the SREA and the district on teacher salaries and benefits. Both he and Superintendent Mark Kress commented on the prepared and cordial negotiations as both parties were ready and willing to bring compromises to the table and worked together on the key points of the new contract.
The contract was worked within the boundaries of the guidelines that have been set forth previously and both parties were in agreement that a lot was accomplished.
Both parties were very happy with the results and again the board called for a vote to accept the negotiated contract. Larin Mortimer made the motion, which was seconded by Marci VanOrden and a vote was taken, 3-0 in favor, with Carol Hepworth abstaining and Kent Miller absent.
There were a couple of calendar adjustments made due to the result of the SREA’s new contract. The board simply moved a couple of the In Service dates to prior to the school year. The vote was 4-0 in favor.
The trustee rezone agreement was awarded to the ISBA/Quadrant. There will likely be a few minor modifications to the zones each trustee represents due to movement within the district of its residents. The Riverside area has had the most increases in population, while some of the others have had minor decreases.
The board also looked at some policy changes and revisions.
Section 6000 had its second reading and a vote was called to accept the changes. The motion was made by Carol Hepworth, seconded by Marci VanOrden and a vote taken which was 4-0 in favor.
Two other policies, #7320 and #7380, were both discussed and they involved salary schedule and credit information and the second involved working hours.
A vote was taken to accept both as their first reading with a second reading scheduled for the next board meeting. A motion was made by Larin Mortimer, seconded by Marci VanOrden and the vote was 4-0 in favor.