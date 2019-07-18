THOMAS – The monthly meeting of the Snake River School District Board of Trustees Wednesday night focused primarily on maintenance matters.
There were the usual items that needed some attention such as the paying of June bills, establishing goals for the board for the upcoming school year, the announcement of some upcoming events such as the annual ISBA conference, and the first and second readings of a number of policy updates to bring the district’s policy handbook up to date.
There was also the announcement of a new junior high school principal, and that will be Basil Morris.
The two biggest items on the agenda were an update on the septic system and construction payment for July, and a request to increase the athletic/activity fee for Snake River High School.
Aside from a few minor instances, the septic system that is being renovated is going along well and the construction remains on or ahead of schedule with completion still anticipated August 11. Construction crews have moved onto the high school and junior high grounds and work has begun to get all of the pipe work connected and ready for the final installation of equipment.
The next few weeks will require occasional re-routing of traffic in and around the high school and junior high building and around the football and athletic facilities and fields but should not hinder any of the planned activities for the summer.
It was proposed and approved to make installment payments in the amount of $278,947.07 to the contractor.
Athletic Director Bob Coombs requested that the athletic participation fees be increased by $20 per sport to a total of $50. He pointed out that many of the surrounding schools and school districts are currently charging as much as $100-$125 and even with the increase, Snake River would remain a half or less than half of the amounts other students are paying.
In 2018-19, there were approximately 425 students at Snake River who participated in athletics and the proposed increase would raise additional funds of nearly $9,000, with 95 percent of that new revenue used to continue to help send teams to the state tournaments and negate having students and their families having to pull additional money from their pocket to get the teams to the state tournaments.
The request was unanimously approved.