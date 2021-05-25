THOMAS – The board of trustees for the Snake River School District met in their regularly scheduled May meeting on May 19 at the district offices.
A full agenda greeted the board as the meeting was called to order promptly at 7 p.m, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
The consent agenda followed with approval of minutes and a listing of employee changes which included one retirement, six resignations, four new hires and a pair of alternative authorizations (people who are transferring to a different position but will be given time to achieve the proper certificate or accreditation for that new position.)
The budget, payroll and claims payable for April were approved.
No time for patron input had been requested so the board went on to information items.
Superintendent Mark Kress went immediately to his report which began with the recent student shooting at Rigby Middle School. Kress assured the board that Snake River had been in contact with leadership at Rigby from the beginning of the situation and was in contact throughout the incident. At no time was anyone or anything in the Snake River School District in danger or threatened by the actions from Rigby.
“It is through this type of incident that we all can learn how to handle these types of incidents and prevent them from happening around us and to us,” Kress said.
There was a look at recent testing that has Snake River performing considerably higher than the state levels in both ELA and math, in some cases as much as 5-10 percent higher.
There was also considerable discussion about raising the coaching stipend and assistant coaching stipend along with the athletic director’s stipend to keep the coaches in place and not seeking a position elsewhere.
“I think we are in a good place with our athletics and we need to make sure that we don’t start losing our coaches to other schools,” Kress said.
Events at Snake River include: Teacher Inservice for K-6 scheduled for May 20; FFA Auction scheduled for May 21; graduation will be may 26 and will be at Snake River High School. The last day of school for students is May 27, the last day for teachers will be May 28 and the end of the year staff meeting is scheduled for May 28.
There was a policy reading on ISBA Policies Section 1000 – this was the second reading of the board and it involved nine policies in all.
The annual budget hearing/board meeting will be on June 16 at the district office.
There will also be a final negotiation between the Snake River Education Association and the board of trustees which will have followed several preliminary meetings between the two parties and the hope is that both sides will be satisfied with what has taken place thus far.
There was also some discussion regarding some upgrades as far as the area between the football and baseball fields with the addition of permanent restrooms.