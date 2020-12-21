THOMAS – The Snake River School Board held its final meeting of the year last week with hopes that the holiday break would soon be here.
The board met at Snake River Middle School with plans of originally having a student recognition portion to the meeting, but due to limited seating under the governor’s order, they bypassed the traditional recognition portion and allowed Rich Dunn, Snake River Middle School principal, to present.
Dunn started with jumping right into the Idaho Standardized Achievement Tests (ISATs). Last spring, the students were not able to participate in the ISATs for the first time since inception, and left a lot of educators worried regarding where the students were located educationally speaking. To the testament of the educators in the Snake River School District, the seventh and eighth graders have shown that the time at home did not throw their desire to learn too far off.
Dunn opened with the seventh grade students’ current statistics, explaining that the district is a little over a third of the way through the curriculum for the year and the projection based on results would indicate that Snake River Middle School will finish well above the state average for the first time in many years.
He also showed that at the current point in the year, they have a large quantity of students already ahead of the game — they are already proficient in the subject matter they were to learn this year, with the majority of students on the cusp of being at or above the requirements for the year.
Dunn then moved on to the eighth-graders, explaining that they are even further along than the seventh-graders with a larger margin of students already proficient in the material they are to learn this year. Over eight percent of their students are exceeding the state numbers, and are in the position of being above the state average as well.
Dunn said he has to give the credit to the students and the faculty for the hard work and dedication to be in class despite the pandemic and thanked the board for its continued support. He concluded by stating that they have had the highest attendance in the last 10 years this school year despite the pandemic and stated that it has become obvious that the students want to be in class and do what they can to ensure they can continue to attend in person.
Superintendent Mark Kress addressed the board during his Superintendent Update. He wanted to touch on the subject surrounding sports in Idaho — more specifically schools that want to go against Gov. Brad Little’s order to limit the number of people at the events.
He said he understands that some places could handle larger crowds and hopes that this limitation is not forever, but will continue to follow the order for the time being. He did not say he would ever recommend going against the order and wanted to share with the public that he wants to do what he must to try and guarantee that the athletes at Snake River High School will be able to continue with their seasons with little risk of losing them.
He also announced that during the holiday break, the school gymnasium will be equipped with a system known as Pixel Perfect so the games will be viewable online. The first home game in January should be available for live streaming, according to Kress.
The last thing that Kress covered during the meeting revolved around their supplemental levy. Kress has been working with the numbers for the Snake River District and believes he can request substantially lower than what was asked for in previous years, saving thousands of dollars. His plan would save upward of $21,000 and maintain the current level of activity and skilled staffing that they have now. They will be requesting a supplemental levy of $719,000 in the 2021 voting year. As more information regarding the levy becomes available, the information will be shared.