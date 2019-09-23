THOMAS – The monthly meeting of the Snake River School Board took place on Wednesday. Heading the list of agenda items was another payment for the construction on the septic system and a report on the current status of the project.
Things are rolling along as far as the completion of the project, despite some unforeseen issues regarding the boring under Highway 39 and some issues on the school grounds also in regards to some boring work.
Construction crews encountered a large amount of lava rock that took additional time and equipment to complete the work and some additional expense to complete the contract to the specifications listed. A check in the amount of $506,567.59 was approved by the board and it was noted that there would be an additional $110,000 give or take in cost over-runs that would also be paid by the school district when the project was completed. It was estimated that the final pieces of that puzzle would be completed on or near Oct. 1.
A major topic of discussion concerned bus routes. There have been a few complaints from parents about their children being on the bus for a long time each day, and for the past two meetings the board has been discussing various ways of dealing with the situation from reversing the bus routes morning and evening so that the first on on in the morning wouldn’t be the last one off in the evening. The discussion lasted for quite some time and involved the transportation director to explain the way the routes were determined, who the drivers were and the cost of changing the routes at this time.
The topic was eventually tabled with the understanding that there would be continuing discussion at a later time and continued evaluation of the entire busing situation.
Harvest break at the schools will be from Sept. 20 through Oct. 6, with students returning to school on Oct. 9.
The Continuous Improvement Plan was discussed and this is a state mandated program where the school districts must identify and submit a plan for continuing the improvement of the the educational programs offered at the schools. The plan submitted for this year was approved by the board by a unanimous vote.
The annual ISBA convention is scheduled for Nov. 6-8 and most of the board will be attending and will be reporting back during the November board meeting.
The next board meeting has been scheduled for Oct. 16 at the district office at 7 p.m.
Several policy readings were heard, including the second reading of policy 2231, 7426 and 8101 and first readings of policy 6105, 6111 and 6449.
All of those received unanimous votes of approval with the first readings needing a second reading at the next board meeting.