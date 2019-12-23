THOMAS – The monthly meeting of the Snake River school board was held Wednesday night at the Snake River Middle School.
On the agenda were several items of interest, although the board felt it most prudent to table the motions, discuss them behind closed doors in executive session and then bring them back at a different time.
One of the hot topics is the continuing issue with the septic system that was to be completed before school began in August and is still not in use.
That was one of the topics that was tabled, to be discussed in executive session and then at another meeting on Monday. There is still one final payment due to the contractor, but as of yet, the system is not connected and operating with the Blackfoot sewer system.
Part of that issue is the continued litigation between Groveland Water and Sewer District and the city of Blackfoot. That is expected to be resolved when Judge Darren Simpson finalizes his study of the matter and brings a verdict back to the court room.
Another issue with the septic system is the final payment is due to the contractor, who has been resolving some additional issues with the system. There have been some pumping issues and a grinder issue that apparently may have now been resolved.
There have also been numerous cost overruns with the installation of the septic system.
Also tabled until the January meeting was the Snake River High School ski club fee hearing since it had not been advertised for a sufficient amount of time.
Another issue that has been tabled until it has been fully discussed in executive session is the superintendent evaluation.
One item that was discussed at great length was the review of the superintendent search and some details of what can and cannot be discussed between board members and the public.
There was also some instruction as to the confidentiality of resumes and applications of the candidates that will be coming in to the board in the next few weeks. The search is for a replacement for David Kerns, who will be retiring at the end of June and what his role will be in this search process.
The meeting itself lasted barely over an hour before the board went into executive session to consider the superintendent’s evaluation and a personnel item.
The next scheduled meeting, other than the special meeting on Monday at 1 p.m., will be held on Jan. 15 and will have a special starting time of 5:30 p.m.