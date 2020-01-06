THOMAS – The Snake River school board held an emergency meeting Thursday with the sole purpose of naming a new board member.
Chairman Bill Martin had announced last summer that he was not going to entertain the thought of running for another term and had basically announced his retirement from the board.
When no one chose to pursue the seat on the board through the election process, the board was left without a fifth member following the general election in November.
After an exhaustive search, no candidates stepped forward willing to take over the spot on the board and with some important issues facing the trustees beginning this month, the board needed to take action to fill the seat.
Martin has agreed to fill the vacant position. He was appointed to a four-year term effective immediately and was sworn in to the post on Thursday.
That appointment brings the board back to a five-member panel with Bill Martin, Carol Hepworth, Lon Harrington, Marci VanOrden, and Kent Miller.
The next scheduled board meeting is scheduled Jan. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the district office.