THOMAS – The Snake River School District #52 Board of Trustees gathered at Rockford Elementary School for their regularly scheduled meeting for October topped by a report on the proposed trustee re-zoning project.
The re-zoning report was presented and it was indicated that it had been sent on to the State Board of Education and was in compliance with their wishes of keeping the zones within 10% of each other as far as voters in each zone were concerned. Once approved by the State Board, it will be sent on to the various county commissions to be implemented for the next election.
As far as information items went, Superintendent Mark Kress reported that the Continuous Improvement Plan had been placed on the district’s website, a report on the status of ESSER Funds and the plan for their use was given, a list of upcoming events including Parent-Teacher Conferences from Oct. 20–28 was presented, the annual Snake River Education Foundation’s Fall Extravaganza was held Oct. 23 at Snake River High School, the Annual ISBA Convention will be held Nov. 17-19 and there will be representation from this board attending, and the next Snake River school board meeting is now scheduled to take place on Nov. 10, and will be held at Moreland Elementary School at 7 p.m.
The proposed resolutions as presented by the ISBA to the school boards around the state for their support were read one by one, and of the nine resolutions read and discussed, eight were sent back to the ISBA with “Do Pass” recommendation from this board. All of those that received the “Do Pass” recommendation were by a 4-0 vote, with one exception, which received a 3-1 vote in favor. All of the proposed resolutions will be read by trustee Marci VanOrden so that her vote can be included before sent back to the ISBA.
A number of policies were revisited by the board and all were approved following a motion and second and a vote. All of the votes were 4-0 in favor of passing. The policies voted upon were 8202, which had to do with Extracurricular Activities, Clubs and Organizations; Policy 6116, regarding the repeating of High School Courses, Review and Policy 7000, which had a number of policies included in their second readings.