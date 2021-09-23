THOMAS – The Board of Trustees for Snake River School District 52 held their regularly scheduled monthly meeting Sept. 15 and were handed a full agenda of items to deal with, most notable a review of the recent district’s financial audit.
A note was made in regards to the Snake River High School Leadership Class being in attendance. The president/representative of the class indicated, “We felt that it was important to our growth as potential leaders to watch and take notes of current leaders and how they deal with day to day operations.”
The financial audit report was the first of the items on the agenda that were tackled and the report was very favorable. The three main things that the auditor looks for are:
1. The Financial Statement. In this case, everything was itemized correctly and expenditures were accounted for in the appropriate manner.
As the auditor stated, “This is not always the case in some districts, but Snake River has done a nice job of presenting everything in a very equitable manner.”
2. Internal Costing and Compliance. Snake River once again was complimented for keeping track of the money spent and spent appropriately according the laws and rules of the State of Idaho.
3. Spending is done under the required amounts. The recommended contingency account, which is recommended to be around 3 percent of the annual budget, is currently at 3.7 percent and it is due to the continued fiscal responsibility that the board and their superintendent work to maintain this fund. It is currently at $4,253,181 and that is sufficient to supply the district with three months expenditures if the need arises.
Everything seems to be in order at this time in regards to the audit. The board voted to accept the report by a 5-0 vote.
Next up was approval for trip requests. The board policy requires that all trips that require overnight stays, travel outside the state or a trip that extends beyond 250 miles from the school are approved beforehand by the board. Vice Principal Kyle Buttars made the presentation of the trips that were expected to be taken and the board, following a motion by Larin Mortimer and a second by Lon Harrington, voted 5-0 in favor of approving the requested trip requests.
The board has rescheduled the November board meeting. The board will now meet on Nov. 10 due to conflicts with the earlier scheduled date. The vote once again was a unanimous vote of 5-0.
The final portion of the meeting was concerning Policy Readings.
The second reading of policies 1300, 1303, 1315, 1500 were all approved by the board following a motion by Lon Harrington and a second by Carol Hepworth and a 5-0 vote.
Policy 8200, which is in regards to a proposed adjustment allowing coaches of the district to conduct outside of season sporting events was rejected upon the recommendation of the Athletic Director and a meeting of current coaches. This request has been rejected and will not take place in the Snake River School District. The motion was made by Marci VanOrden and seconded by Lon Harrington and the vote was 5-0.
The next board meeting will take place Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at Rockford Elementary School.