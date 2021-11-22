THOMAS – The Snake River School District Board of Trustees met Nov. 10 in its regularly scheduled meeting. The meeting was held at Moreland Elementary School.
The board assembled without trustees Larin Mortimer and Lon Harrington present, but both were in attendance through the use of a conference call which allowed for them to be heard on issues and take part in the votes.
The Superintendent Report included the recent School of Rock Assembly at Snake River Junior High School and the great amount of improvement over the past year of this pilot program which has helped the program to grow significantly. Superintendent Mark Kress encouraged more of the same from the other schools in the district.
There was also a report on the current COVID-19 status and the district has been holding its own with regards to newly reported cases and the need for the closure of the schools when the cases reach the limit of allowable cases in each school. Kress mentioned that this school district continues to be in session and the students learning face to face with the teachers although some of the attendance reports are showing that more parents are following the guidelines of keeping students at home when they are sick. That is key to keeping COVID-19 in control.
The board then moved into the actions items and chief among the items listed was the Certification of Elections. It was announced that Josh Sorensen was the winner of the election in Zone 4 and his certification of the position was presented. He will be sworn in during the January board meeting. The board approved the action by a 5-0 vote.
The board then approved a special meeting for Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. by a vote of 5-0 in case the meeting needs to be held. It will be canceled if there is no need for an additional meeting.
The board then attacked a pair of policies that were set for their second reading, including Section 7000 and Policy 7310. Policy 7403 had its first reading.
In the closing items portion, upcoming events were discussed including the ISBA Annual Convention held Nov. 17-19 in Boise.
Thanksgiving Break has been extended to include Nov. 24-28, with students returning Nov. 29.
Various Christmas program schedules were discussed and when the list is complete, it will be published on the district website.
The next board meeting has been scheduled for Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at Snake River Junior High School.