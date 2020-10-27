THOMAS – The Snake River Board of Trustees held their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, October 21, a slight adjustment to allow some of the Board to attend a football game that took place on Wednesday.
The meeting was held at Rockford Elementary School.
For the most part, this meeting was simply business as usual, as the Board attacked some issues that were simply a matter of updating Board Policies and processing of information pertinent to the business that the Board conducts.
One of the lengthier items on the Agenda was going through the list of resolutions that the State Board wants to present to the 2021 Legislature and how the Snake River Board wanted to be heard on those items.
Some were rather important while others simply needed an explanation of language that was going to be used.
One of the more interesting items was the distribution of the CARES Act and the expenditures that the Board wanted to deal with. The Governor has indicated his preference in the distribution of these moneys and the Board of Trustees and Superintendent Kress have their preferences which is to give back to the employees of the District who did not receive a Cost of Living Adjustment and the CARES money could be used to bring those salaries up to standard.
There was the announcement that the Annual Fall Extravaganza for Snake River would be held on October 31 at the high school and that all revenues received would once again be distributed by grade to the various schools to help supply those schools so teachers would not have to purchase items from their own pockets to give to the students.
The annual goal is to be able to awards up to $1,000 per grade at each of the schools for the purchase of those supplies. The Extravaganza will be in operation in the two gymnasiums at the High School from 10 am till 4 pm on Saturday, October 31. Part of the Extravaganza will be the Halloween Carnival and all of the craft booths that will be set up with items to purchase.
The Musical Matilda was mentioned as having its run from October 23-October 30 and the proposal was made to bus the kids from the Elemntary Schools to a special day of performances and it was approved and their were two special performances set up for Thursday, October 22 and there was a full house for both of those performances with the younger kids attending the morning performance and the older kids attending the afternoon performance. This musical is the primary fundraiser for the Snake River Theatre Company and the funds are used to finance the different productions that the Company will be presenting this year.
There were the first readings of four policies, #6427; #8140; #8278; and #8540 and all were marked for their second reading at the next Board Meeting by a 5-0 vote.
The next Board Meeting has been scheduled for November 18 and will be held at Moreland Elementary School at 7 pm.
It was also brought up that to continue to monitor things in regards to COVID-19, at the schools other than the High School and Junior High School, students would be allowed to have Remote Learning scheduled so that there would be no interference with the Election on Tuesday, November 3. It would help to keep the kids isolated from those election activities and allow for a thorough cleaning of the facilities after the voting polls close that evening and classes resume the next day.
The Annual ISBA Convention will not be taking place live, but rather virtually. Board Members will sign up for which sessions they would like to attend and will gather afterward to discuss the various topics and share the information.