THOMAS – The Snake River School District board of trustees held its monthly meeting Wednesday night to discuss several items of importance to the district.
Paramount to the meeting were both the approval of the school district’s budget for 2019-2020 and discussion and approval of the contract for the operation of the new sewer system being added this summer for Snake River High School.
The proposed budget is a balanced budget for the school district, which includes a 3 percent cost of living raise for all teachers and employees of the district.
Once presented, the board spent only a few minutes in discussion of the budget, and with trustee Carol Hepworth recusing herself from the vote, the board approved the budget by a 4-0 margin. The budget also allowed for a modest increase in the Emergency Fund.
The bigger item on the agenda was the contract for the operation of the sewer system. The primary proposal for the operation was presented by the Groveland Water and Sewer District. The primary difference between GWSD and the Blackfoot proposal was in the amount of the monthly charges.
The GWSD proposal was for monthly fees of $40. The Blackfoot proposal also was submitted at the same $40, but also included a fee that would be increased to $49.22 per plus $7.19 for a total of $56.41 per month. The increase in fees from Blackfoot would result in the monthly cost to the high school alone increasing the monthly fee for the EDUs required from $1,160 per month to over $2,400 per month.
That would amount to an annual charge of approximately $11,000 as opposed to more than $28,000 per year.
Currently, the Blackfoot High School total cost for the Blackfoot Water and Sewer service is approximately $11,000 per month. The savings by contracting with GWSD would be considerable.
The board voted to sign a contract with GWSD by a 5-0 vote.
The board also approved a second payment to the current contractor who is doing the installation of the new sewer system in the amount of approximately $251,000, which brings the total amount paid to the contractor to about 30 percent of the expected expenditures for the project. The current contractor is ahead of schedule and they expect to begin work on the campus of the high school around July 1.
Also on the agenda for the board was approval of the second reading of three policy changes, Policy 8634, 8783 and 8786 and the first reading of Policy 2330, 7320 and 7494. Both sets of the policy readings were approved by a 5-0 vote.
The next meeting for the board is scheduled for July 17.