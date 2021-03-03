THOMAS – The Snake River School Board of Trustees held a special meeting last week with the sole purpose being to examine, question and approve bid results that had been extended to replace the current bleachers in the main gymnasium at Snake River High School.
There were two bids in question and the two bids were fairly close in amount and the district took the time to visit a pair of schools in the area that had each placed the two brands of bleachers in their gymnasiums in recent years.
The committee that had been doing the leg work on the selection process had an opportunity to view the bleachers themselves and after a lengthy question and answer period during the meeting, the trustees, based upon the recommendation of the committee and their chairman, Tyson Watt, the board was ready to make its decision.
The bid has been awarded to NORCOM for the amount of $213,394.
The bid proposal also includes the bleachers, installation and removal of the old bleachers.
The actual floor of the gymnasium was also considered for removal, but after inspection by a company that does gymnasium floor construction and replacement, it was determined that the current floor is more than suitable for another 20 or more years.
The new bleachers carry a warranty of 10 years, but the life expectancy is much longer and the new bleachers should last upwards of another 40 years after installation.
The whole project had come under scrutiny due to some issues with the bleachers being extended out and the machinery simply wearing out over the past 40 years of use.
There will also be some new colorful amenities to the new bleachers and the newer construction material will lead to a more comfortable seating arrangement than what is currently offered patrons of the school. There were also some safety concerns surrounding the current bleachers and those will now be alleviated with the new installation.
The motion to accept the bid was made by trustee Lon Harrington and seconded by trustee Larin Mortimer and the vote was a unanimous 5-0 by the board.