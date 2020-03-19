RIVERSIDE – The Snake River School District board of trustees held its monthly meeting at Riverside Elementary School on Tuesday evening with a full agenda of items, not the least of which was formal action concerning the closing of district schools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The official closing is to last from March 18 through April 5, although the board did make arrangements to meet on April 3 to review the status of the situation as it pertains to Bingham County and the rest of the nation.
Plans for the closure will closely follow the actions of the school boards in the surrounding area including Aberdeen, Firth, Shelley, Blackfoot, and Sho-Ban.
The information items on the agenda included an impressive presentation by Riverside Elementary and some of their teachers, who showed the board the improvements in the writing of the second and third grades. There were examples of both creative writing skills and procedural writing skills displayed for the trustees and several notebooks were passed around for the members to peruse while the meeting was going on.
In addition, a member of the school came forward and read his creative writing assignment which was a very well done essay on the difference between George Washington and Abraham Lincoln and their presidencies. The young man received around of applause.
A presentation by Snake River High School athletic and activities director Robert Coombs was also made and it was pointed out that the Panthers have one of the top three athletic programs in the 3A classification in the state. The winter sports programs at Snake River have produced district champions in both girls’ basketball and boys’ basketball and all three winter programs won trophies at the state championships. The girls’ basketball team finished second in the state, the wrestling program also finished in second place, and the boys’ basketball team won the consolation championship as well.
There was also a lengthy discussion on the COVID-19 situation and while there was some speculation as to what might or might not happen in the coming weeks, discussion was kept short on making any predictions as far as when this situation might end in the Snake River district.
Several upcoming events were discussed and the board was brought up to date on the current status of most of them as far as the district is concerned.
Kindergarten registration scheduled for March 19 was postponed.
The Drama Club performance of “The Addams Family” has been postponed as well.
Spring break will go on as scheduled, from April 1-5, although that is part of the school closure.
Junior SAT Day scheduled for April 14 most likely will be postponed to a later date.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting will be on April 15 and will be held at Snake River High School at 6:15 p.m.
The Annual Law Conference, scheduled for April 20-21 in Boise, has been canceled.
A series of first and second readings for the updating of the district’s policy handbook were reviewed and all were approved by a 5-0 vote, with a scheduled second reading of all items that received their first reading on Tuesday at the next board meeting.