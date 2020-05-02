THOMAS – The Snake River School District board of trustees held a special meeting on Thursday evening, with a fairly brief but important agenda listed for action and information.
Discussion began almost immediately with the intent of gaining the final bits of information needed for the board to make an educated decision on the remainder of the school year, at least as far as the facilities of the schools was concerned.
There are protocols set for the re-opening of the school buildings and they all revolve around several items — the sanitation of the buildings, removing all dangerous viruses and contamination, the ability to keep the buildings safe for students, teachers and administrators with continual sanitation along with a proper plan for re-opening and finally an approval from the local health department for the buildings to be occupied by the students, staff, faculty and administration.
Superintendent David Kerns indicated that most parties were confident that the buildings were clean and sanitized and they, for the most part, could remain that way. There were a couple of items of concern which involved absenteeism of students and teachers which were surrounding the possibility of a student entering the school that was contagious.
If that student occupied a desk during the first hour and moved to subsequent classrooms and areas and occupied a desk in six additional desks and classrooms, he/she could conceivably infect six additional students during the course of the day, who would in turn be able to infect six additional students and so on and in a given day, you would have a considerable number of students who would possibly be infected. Add to that the possibility of teachers and staff and it could present a real problem.
Aside from the absenteeism of both students and teachers, the additional problem could come from the need of approval from the local health department.
Maggie Mann, director of the Southeastern Idaho Health Department, had indicated to Kerns that she would be very reluctant to authorize the re-opening of any school building at this time and likely would not feel comfortable until August at the earliest.
There was considerable discussion among the board as each trustee concurred with the others that at this point in time, it was appropriate to entertain the idea that the school building will not be opened again this school year to hold classes.
Trustees said remote education will continue and has been very successful, and the teachers and the students were doing very well in their accomplishment of assignments and students were progressing satisfactorily.
“The teachers and students are making tremendous progress through the efforts on both sides,” Principal Ray Carter said. “We are very proud of the efforts on both sides and commend their efforts.”
A motion was made to follow through with the shutting down of the school for the remainder of the school year, followed by a second and a unanimous vote of 5-0.
There was then a discussion and presentation regarding the graduation of the seniors. The presentation was made by high school student body President Lorenzo High and senior class President Chloie Wilson. The presentation offered a very detailed and precise plan that included nine different steps to the graduation.
The plan began with a staging area for check-in. There would be a separation of graduates into groups. Each graduate would be allowed six guests, for a total of seven persons in each group and a total of five groups would be separated for a total of 35 people plus a guide as they would negotiate their way through the graduation of the class of 2020 at Snake River High School.
Stage B would be memory lane, where each of the groups would be led down a hallway where they would be entertained with events and such that occurred during the senior class and their memory-making events.
Stage C would be the commencement addresses. A total of five speakers would be recorded and played for the groups as they negotiated their way through the process. These would all be pre-recorded and played in a manner so that the groups would be staggered and the groups could come and go as they pleased.
Stage D would be the handing out of diplomas. Each graduate would receive their diploma, handed out by members of the board of trustees, who would be rotated through the entire ceremony that could last as long as six hours.
Stage E would be the farewell to staff and faculty. Teachers and staff would be assembled in the main gym for a chance for each graduate to be able to say goodbye to teachers and staff that have meant so much to them during their time at Snake River High School.
Stage F would be for a final farewell. There would be buckets available for letters to fellow graduates to be exchanged.
Stage G group sizing would be within the guidelines set down by the governor. Since it would be allowed to have as many as 50, the graduates would be in groups considerably smaller, limited to 35.
The commencement would be tightly scheduled to keep the entire procession to a timetable of around 5 1/2 to 6 hours.
The board and administration complimented High and Wilson for their diligent and hard work in putting together a program that was so well formed, organized and specific to graduation.
The board was also presented with a transition plan for the position of vice principal. There have been over 20 applicants for the position vacated by the move of Rich Dunn to the junior high principal’s office and screening of the applicants will take place on Monday.