“The Wizard’s Dog Fetches The Grail,” by Eric Kahn Gale (junior fiction)
For fans of “The Hero’s Guide to Saving Your Kingdom” comes an offbeat, comedic spin on the Holy Grail legend as told by the lovable Nosewise — talking dog and wizard-in-training! The magical realm of Avalon has gone to the dogs — well, one dog. Nosewise, the hilarious talking pup and wizard-in-training, can wield powers untold ... but he has yet to master the powerful sword Excalibur. This dog still has some new tricks to learn. But Lord Oberon’s evil worms threaten to eat all magic in existence. Nosewise and his pack, the street urchin Arthur, the sorceress Morgana, and his beloved master Merlin, must find the Holy Grail, the one item that can save them all. The only problem: the goblet is hidden in the legendary castle of Camelot — which has been missing for centuries! Worse, Queen Mab, sovereign of dreams, is planning havoc of her own. As naps turn to nightmares, Nosewise will have to rely on his smarts and his snout, or the dog days will be over! Popular author Eric Kahn Gale returns with a fast-paced fantasy adventure that stands out from the pack!
“When Life Gets You Dowm, Rise Up!” by Kacey McCallister 9non-fiction)
It was a crisp winter day when six-year-old Kacey McCallister lost both of his legs, forever altering the course of his life. This unthinkable trial could have broken him, but from that day forward he chose to rise above his circumstances and learn to live without limits.
For those struggling to find hope in the depths of physical, spiritual, or emotional trials, this incredible story of one man’s unbreakable courage will inspire and motivate readers to not only survive but thrive amidst life’s challenges.
A true testament to the power of the human spirit, “When Life Gets You Down, Rise Up!” demonstrates the refining power that can be found in the midst of overwhelming odds, a power available to all who will take hold of it and rise.
“Blood Brothers,” by Nora Roberts (fiction)
#1 New York Times bestselling author Nora Roberts presents the first novel in a compelling trilogy about three brothers bound by fate, blood, and a timeless enemy. In the town of Hawkins Hollow, it’s called The Seven. Every seven years, on the seventh day of the seventh month, strange things happen. It began when three young boys — Caleb, Fox, and Gage — went on a camping trip to The Pagan Stone. It is only February, but Caleb Hawkins — descendant of the town founders — has already seen and felt the stirrings of evil. Though he can never forget the beginning of the terror in the woods twenty-one years ago, the signs have never been this strong before. Cal will need the help of his best friends Fox and Gage, but surprisingly he must rely on a stranger as well. Reporter Quinn Black came to Hawkins Hollow hoping to make its eerie happenings the subject of her new book. She too can see the evil the locals cannot, somehow connecting her to the town — and to Cal. As winter turns to spring, they will shed their inhibitions, surrendering to a desire that will grow and form the cornerstone of a group of men and women bound by the fight against what is to come from out of the darkness.
“Villian,” by Michael Grant (young adult fiction)
Acclaimed author Michael Grant’s globally bestselling “Gone” series continues with “Villain,” where old foes return and new ones rise, with action-packed scenes, gory battles, and plot twists that will leave readers scrambling for more.
It’s been four years since the events of GONE. The Perdido Beach dome is down, but the horrors within have spread. The alien virus-infested rock that created the FAYZ is creating monsters—monsters that walk the cities and countryside, terrorizing all.
There are tanks in the street and predator drones in the sky, doomed efforts to stop the disintegration of civilization. Into this chaos comes a villain with the power to control anyone with just the sound of his voice. Dillon Poe wanted to be a comedian once…but everyone made fun of him. Dillon the loser. Dillon the freak. Now he’s sending thousands to their death. Who’s laughing now?
The only people who can stop a superpowered villain are superpowered heroes. Dekka, Shade, Cruz, Malik, Armo, and a new mutant with unmatched powers, are all that stand in Dillon’s way. But when the lines begin to blur between hero and villain — some begin to wonder who’s really the monster.