THOMAS – The Snake River School District will hold its annual retirement reception Tuesday from 4:15–6 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.
Those wanting to wish our retirees good luck in their retirement are invited to attend.
Profiles of the retirees are as follows.
JILL FURNISS
Jill Furniss is a third grade teacher at Riverside Elementary where she has taught for the past 27 years. Jill started out teaching fourth grade, then moved to third grade. She moved to Moreland School for a very brief time to teach second grade, and was surprised when the school district decided to move second grade into the newly remodeled classrooms at Riverside Elementary. Jill grew up in Spanish Fork, Utah, and received her Bachelor’s Degree from Brigham Young University. She began her teaching career in the Minidoka School District at Memorial School in Rupert, where she taught second/third grade combined for two years, then five more years as a second grade only teacher. While teaching in Rupert, she earned her Master’s Degree from Boise State University in curriculum and instruction with an emphasis in bilingual education. She taught at Memorial School until she met her husband, Kim Furniss. Jill and Kim have four children: Kimille (James) Withers, Josiah, Jonny, and Justiss. She has two grandsons whom she adores. Jill looks forward to spending time with her grandchildren. She and Kim also plan to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sometime in the future. She looks forward to seeing what the retirement chapters of her life have in store for her. Jill is deeply grateful to all the principals, teachers, and other colleagues who have made teaching such a rewarding experience. She is especially grateful to all of her students and their parents who taught her so much along the way. Her motto for life is to “Always go to bed smarter than you were when you woke up.” She plans to continue being a lifelong learner.
MIKE BARGER
Mike Barger was born and raised in Pocatello. He graduated from Highland High School in 1976 and graduated from Idaho State University in 1989 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education. Mike mostly taught fifth grade in Rigby, and for the last five years he has taught fourth grade here at Rockford Elementary, for a total of 32 years. He says, “I will miss the many students and friends I have worked with here in the Snake River School District. However, I am looking forward to spending more quality time with my family and maybe doing a lot more things I enjoy.”
SUSAN OTTERSTROM
Susan Otterstrom began working in the Snake River School District in 1991. She started at Snake River High School working in the Resource Room. She took a year off after her oldest daughter was born. She then returned to the district and worked at Moreland Elementary for 25½ years. She started at Moreland as an aide in the resource room. When the opportunity came to move into the library, Susan jumped at it. She has loved working in the library ever since. She has made a lot of positive changes in the library, and likes to think she has helped the students develop a love of reading and learning. Susan attended schools in Provo, Utah, graduating from Provo High School. She worked at Timpview High School after graduating. Susan served an LDS mission in Taiwan. She then worked at Provo High School until moving to Blackfoot. Susan is married to Rick Otterstrom. They have two daughters, Amanda and Victoria, who attended schools in Snake River. So far, Susan has spent her retirement volunteering at schools in Blackfoot and Ammon and is now substitute teaching in the Snake River School District. She is happy to have more time to spend with her family and grand-kids. In the future Susan hopes to inherit millions so she can travel.
CELESTA MURDOCK
Celesta Murdock has been married to her husband, Larry, for 47 wonderful years. They have five children and 26 cute grandchildren. She says, “It has been a privilege to have worked for the Snake River School District for the last 32 years. It’s been very rewarding as a paraprofessional to work with the Resource and Special Education children. Seeing all of the progress that each child I have helped is extra heartwarming to me. I will always cherish the great memories with the wonderful staff and many friends I have made over the years.” Celesta is looking forward to spending more time with her fun husband traveling, camping, fishing and going to see all of their family more.
ROXIE GREGERSEN
Roxie Gregersen has worked for the Snake River School District for 30 years and has worked at Moreland, Rockford, and Riverside Elementary. She worked as an aide to a special needs child. She has also worked as a librarian and taught Head Start, first and second grade students. It has been a privilege for her to work at each of these schools and to become acquainted with the great teachers and staff. Roxie graduated from Snake River High School and attended Ricks College and BYU Provo. She is married to Michael Gregersen. They have six children — Rumel, Travis, Tiffany, Tyler, Troy and Rachelle. They also have 18 grandchildren. Roxie plans to spend more time with her children and grandchildren and develop new hobbies.