THOMAS — The Snake River Distinguished Young Women program is coming up this Saturday night.
Due to COVID-19, the program will not be open to the public but 12 girls from Snake River High School have been putting in a lot of hard work preparing for the program. Elizabeth Wada is the reigning Snake River Distinguished Young Woman.
The theme this year is “Unstoppable.”
Sierra McBride
Talent: Vocal Performance
Song Title: “Gimmie Gimmie” from Thoroughly Modern Millie, Music by Jeanine Tesori and Lyrics by Dick Scanlan
Career Ambitions: Veterinarian
Parents: Scott & Jana McBride
Rachel Godfrey
Talent: Contemporary Lyrical Dance
Song Title: “Don’t Give Up On Me” by Andy Grammer
Career Ambitions: Pediatric Nurse
Parents: Kevin & Sabrina Godfrey
Koralee Woolstenhulme
Talent: Vocal/Piano Performance
Song Title: “Get It Right” by Adam Anders / Nikki Hassman / Par Hakan Astrom
Career Ambitions: Neonatologist
Parents: Dustee & Meghan Woolstenhulme
Gracie Packer
Talent: Violin Performance
Song Title: “Danse Espagnole” by Manuel de Falla- Kreisler
Career Ambitions: Violin Performance and Pedagogy
Parents: Doug & Marilee Packer
Hali Toone
Talent: Vocal Performance
Song Title: “Don’t Rain On My Parade” by Bob Merrill
Career Ambitions: Special Ed or Music Teacher
Parents: Will & Kristi Toone
Celeste Martinez
Talent: Lyrical/Contemporary Dance
Song Title: “Got It In You” by BANNERS
Career Ambitions: Business Administration
Parents: David & Sonia Martinez
Lyndsie Larsen
Talent: Piano Performance
Song Title: “Waltz in E Minor” by Frederic Chopin
Career Ambitions: Secondary Education or Music Education
Parents: Spencer & Corinne Larsen
KeyLee Hone
Talent: Vocal Performance
Song Title: “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles
Career Ambitions: Physical Therapist Assistant
Parents: Colby & Kara Hone
Adia Goff
Talent: Vocal Performance
Song Title: “Believe” by Cher (Arrangement by Ella Henderson)
Career Ambitions: Dermatology
Parents: Brian & Margaret Goff
Sage Stimpson
Talent: Lyrical Contemporary Dance
Song Title: “We Found Love” by Lindsey Stirling
Career Ambitions: Nursing/Medical
Parents: Shawn & Colette Stimpson
Alix Hawker
Talent: Cello Performance
Song Title: “Darkside” by Alan Walker
Career Ambitions: Art teacher / Physical Therapist Assistant
Parents: Brandon & Amber Hawker
Madison Johnson
Talent: Piano Performance
Song Title: “Prelude in C Sharp Minor Opus 3. Number 2” by Sergei Vasilyevich Rachmaninoff
Career Ambitions: Wife, Mother and Private Music Instructor.
Parents: Ryan & Ashley Johnson