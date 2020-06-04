THOMAS — The Snake River Distinguished Young Women program is coming up this Saturday night.

Due to COVID-19, the program will not be open to the public but 12 girls from Snake River High School have been putting in a lot of hard work preparing for the program. Elizabeth Wada is the reigning Snake River Distinguished Young Woman.

The theme this year is “Unstoppable.”

Sierra McBride

Talent: Vocal Performance

Song Title: “Gimmie Gimmie” from Thoroughly Modern Millie, Music by Jeanine Tesori and Lyrics by Dick Scanlan

Career Ambitions: Veterinarian

Parents: Scott & Jana McBride

Rachel Godfrey

Talent: Contemporary Lyrical Dance

Song Title: “Don’t Give Up On Me” by Andy Grammer

Career Ambitions: Pediatric Nurse

Parents: Kevin & Sabrina Godfrey

Koralee Woolstenhulme

Talent: Vocal/Piano Performance

Song Title: “Get It Right” by Adam Anders / Nikki Hassman / Par Hakan Astrom

Career Ambitions: Neonatologist

Parents: Dustee & Meghan Woolstenhulme

Gracie Packer

Talent: Violin Performance

Song Title: “Danse Espagnole” by Manuel de Falla- Kreisler

Career Ambitions: Violin Performance and Pedagogy

Parents: Doug & Marilee Packer

Hali Toone

Talent: Vocal Performance

Song Title: “Don’t Rain On My Parade” by Bob Merrill

Career Ambitions: Special Ed or Music Teacher

Parents: Will & Kristi Toone

Celeste Martinez

Talent: Lyrical/Contemporary Dance

Song Title: “Got It In You” by BANNERS

Career Ambitions: Business Administration

Parents: David & Sonia Martinez

Lyndsie Larsen

Talent: Piano Performance

Song Title: “Waltz in E Minor” by Frederic Chopin

Career Ambitions: Secondary Education or Music Education

Parents: Spencer & Corinne Larsen

KeyLee Hone

Talent: Vocal Performance

Song Title: “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles

Career Ambitions: Physical Therapist Assistant

Parents: Colby & Kara Hone

Adia Goff

Talent: Vocal Performance

Song Title: “Believe” by Cher (Arrangement by Ella Henderson)

Career Ambitions: Dermatology

Parents: Brian & Margaret Goff

Sage Stimpson

Talent: Lyrical Contemporary Dance

Song Title: “We Found Love” by Lindsey Stirling

Career Ambitions: Nursing/Medical

Parents: Shawn & Colette Stimpson

Alix Hawker

Talent: Cello Performance

Song Title: “Darkside” by Alan Walker

Career Ambitions: Art teacher / Physical Therapist Assistant

Parents: Brandon & Amber Hawker

Madison Johnson

Talent: Piano Performance

Song Title: “Prelude in C Sharp Minor Opus 3. Number 2” by Sergei Vasilyevich Rachmaninoff

Career Ambitions: Wife, Mother and Private Music Instructor.

Parents: Ryan & Ashley Johnson