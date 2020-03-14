BLACKFOOT – The “unstoppable” Distinguished Young Women (DYW) candidates from Snake River waited tables at Tommy Vaughn’s on Wednesday evening to meet people, practice their interview skills, and raise money for the DYW program.
There are 12 participants in this year’s Snake River program.
This is the 43rd annual DYW program at Snake River. The program begins at 7 p.m. on April 10 in the Snake River High School Auditorium. Tickets cost $10 per person and can be purchased from the participants or at the door. Joy Mickelsen and Mia Toussaint will be the emcees at this year’s program.
Practice for the Snake River program started on Jan. 17.
To help the girls interact with the guests at Tommy Vaughn’s, a list of possible questions was placed on each table. Some of the questions were: what qualities do you look for in a friend or mentor or aspire to have in yourself? How do you manage your time and your future plans? What current events are they following? What does “being your best self” mean?
Elizabeth Wada is the 2020 SR DYW representative.
“I get to most of the practices,” she said, “although, I’m a little late to some of them because of play practice.”
Wada is the lead in the school’s musical, “The Addams Family.” Performances are March 23-28 in the SRHS auditorium.
How does Wada help the DYW participants?
“I help them with interview and self-expression; my aim is to help them put their best self forward and feel good about their performances,” Wada said.
Asked about her experience at the state DYW, Wada said, “It brought in a bunch of new friends, in fact, one of the state DYW participants will be my roommate when I go to BYU this fall.”
Wada plans on majoring in political science with a minor in theater.
“I hope to go to law school, so with a minor in theater, I hope to gain more insight on the basics of human behavior and then I can better read the room.”
“Elizabeth has been an excellent representative,” DYW chair Lacey Secrist said. “She has developed a text chain for the girls to help keep them up on current events.”
“These young ladies are wonderful, confident ladies,” she said.
Also in leadership are co-chair Julie Wada and Jenni Miller, who is in charge of the “Be Your Best Self” program.
“We want to thank the great businesses who have given us such great support,” Secrist said. “They keep coming back and keep donating.”
Kevin Rupe said, “We love it when these girls are here; it’s our favorite night of the year.”
This year’s participants are Hali Toone, Rachel Godfrey, Gracie Parker, Madison Johnson, Alix Hawker, Adia Goff, Koralee Woolstenhulme, Sage Stimpson, Celeste Martinez, KeyLee Hone, Sierra McBride and Lyndsie Larsen.
Started in 1958, (it was then called Junior Miss), DYW is the oldest and largest scholarship program for high school girls in the nation. Each young lady is judged on “Be Your Best Self,” scholastic, interview, self-expression, and fitness.