THOMAS – In a special meeting held on Monday, the Snake River school board worked through an agenda of eight items in a decidedly quick manner.
The meeting was held via teleconference in the district offices with all members of the board of trustees in attendance via phone.
Chief among the topics was discussion and eventual action regarding the closure of the district’s schools. The move was in response to the action taken by the Idaho State Board of Education’s action that recommended a “soft closure” of schools through April 20, 2020.
The board voted unanimously to extend the current closure from April 5 through April 16, which is the ending of the school week. The board is also scheduled to meet on April 15, at which time it will evaluate the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and whether further action will be needed.
In addition, Superintendent David Kerns announced that the district office would be closed April 1-2 which coincided with spring break for the district.
While discussing dates, the next board meeting was set for Wednesday, April 15, the third Wednesday of the month, and will be held at the district office rather than at Snake River High School which was originally scheduled to host the meeting. Future meeting dates will be discussed at that meeting to enable the board to meet all of its obligations for the remainder of the school year and into the next school year as well.
A lengthy discussion was entertained in regards to the possible graduation scenarios for this school year. Superintendent Kerns offered up four different scenarios for the board to consider and will be finalized at a future meeting, well in advance of the scheduled date of June 3.
a) Hold the graduation, as always, with live music, graduates and their guests in the high school gymnasium.
b) If during a continued soft closure, only allow parents and graduates, with admission via ticketing, with canned music and no all-night party for the graduates.
c) Graduation with graduates only, no guests or music.
d) Simply hand out diplomas to the graduates.
The information was to be forwarded to the board of trustees and a determination would be made at a future meeting, giving the trustees an opportunity to study the options and make a determination as to the best way to move forward.
A series of policies had their second reading and were approved by a vote of 5-0 by the board.