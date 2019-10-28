THOMAS – The Third Annual Snake River Extravaganza, presented by the Snake River Education Foundation, was held at Snake River High School on Saturday.
The event, held in the main gymnasium and the main foyer at the school, also had a Halloween carnival set up in the auxillary gymnasium for the youngsters who were welcome to show up in their best Halloween costumes.
“The intent of this extravaganza is to help to raise funds that are put right back into the schools,” Snake River school board member Carol Hepworth said.
“We get ideas of things that the schools need, and we purchase those items and get them to the grades that are in need. The goal is to get at least $1,000 in school supplies to each grade level, K-12, in the Snake River School District.”
To date, the Foundation,which was formed in the 1970s, has awarded over $250,000 to the different grades and schools in the district.
“We are really proud of the support that we are getting from the community and hope to be able to keep this growing every year,” Hepworth said. “When we look at what they have done with the same type of program elsewhere and they have over 100 vendors that participate, that would be wonderful for our students and teachers. Just imagine if we could get to where we were getting enough support to be able to give around $5,000 to each grade level. That would be some real support of what we are already doing. We can’t thank our current vendors and sponsors enough for what they do, but we want to make this bigger and better each year.”
There was something for everyone at this year’s extravaganza. From interior, homemade signs and decorations, to quilts, to candy, to cinnamon rolls and cookies, to jewelry, to flower and holiday decorations, to the Halloween carnival, there was plenty to see and enjoy.
The main foyer even had an area where some of the high school singers and singing groups were paraded out and played for half-hour segments of local favorites, both songs and melodies.