THOMAS -- A large crowd packed the cafeteria at Snake River High School Friday night for the annual dinner and auction put on by Snake River FFA alumni.
Organizers say that in the past the auction has brought in over $20,000 to be used to award scholarships to graduating FFA members, to help students with travel scholarships to competitions and events, and to assist the FFA members as needed.
Organizers said after the auction Friday night that it had raised $27,488 so far.
Over 100 items were up for bid in the auction, all of them donated. The auctioneers were Denton Lake and Arnold Callison.
Glenna Hale, one of the organizers of Friday's event, said the turnout this year was the biggest she's ever seen for an alumni auction.