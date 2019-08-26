THOMAS – For the most part, this past Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Snake River School District’s monthly meeting was business as usual until they got to part of some informational items of importance to the Snake River community.
The Idaho National Laboratory, as part of its Environment and Sustainability Program and their Idaho Cleanup Project, had representation in the form of Jack Zimmerman, deputy manager of the the Idaho Cleanup Project, and Teresa Perkins, director of the Environment and Sustainability Division of the U.S. Department of Energy, on hand to make a very large presentation to the school board.
Snake River Superintendent David Kerns accepted a $700,000 grant to the school district from the aforementioned individuals to go toward the district’s sewer project.
Also, Robert Coombs, athletic director at Snake River High School, presented a plaque symbolic of the school’s achievement in state athletics in the 3A classification.
The School of Excellence award was for second place in the entire state and is sponsored by the Idaho High School Activities Association.
As far as action items that were on the agenda for the evening, a great deal of time was spent on discussion of school bus routes, in particular a route that required students to be on the bus in excess of one hour in each direction. Currently the route picks up students at the farthest point on the route in the morning, requiring an 80-minute trip to the school. In the afternoon, the driver takes the exact opposite route to deliver them home, again, another 80-minute trip.
It was asked whether the route could be reversed so the students would not be the first ones on in the morning and the last ones off in the afternoon.
After a discussion, the routes were approved as presented with the board reserving the right to make adjustments to the routes if possible at a later date.
Another payment of $208,083 was made to the contractor who has been installing the new sewer system and there was some discussion as to where the project was in terms of being completed and Kerns assured the board that the project was nearing completion and there shouldn’t be any interruption of school activities as it is completed.
The board also accepted the fuel bid of PRB at 1.5 cents over cost for the upcoming year. The other bid received was from Bingham Co-Op, which came in at 5 cents over cost for gasoline and 8 cents over cost for diesel.
There was also discussion and approval for a $230 per year fee for the new trap and skeet club that has been organized at the high school. The club is expected to be fully available for the spring semester.
The board also had several first and second readings of policy updates in order to bring the policy handbook up to date.
Just before breaking into executive session, the board asked for special recognition of Steve Reader who recently passed away. Reader was a supporter of Snake River High School for many years before his passing. He had served as announcer at many athletic events, was active in the Booster Program and gave freely of his time and money to support many of the events and activities that Snake River offered each year.
The next scheduled meeting of the board is scheduled for Sept. 18 at the district office at 7 p.m.