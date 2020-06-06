THOMAS – For every high school senior, graduation marks the end of a long 12- or 13-year journey and a step forward into the future, something that often times is another unknown journey.
For most, it is “the best of times.”
The year 2020 will be remembered as the year of COVID-19 and the way it changed the lives of so many.
For the graduates of Snake River High School, graduation turned into the best of times, and quite possibly the very best of times.
Thanks to the thought process of a pair of seniors, Student Body President Lorenzo High and Senior Class President Cloie Wilson, they were able to incorporate the traditional things with a new format that could lead to traditions of the future.
From the smiles on the faces of their classmates and the closeness of the families as they shared new memories being made, this year’s graduation not only succeeded in making graduation a culmination of an educational process, it also satisfied the needs and wants of the graduating class.
It began with a walk down memory lane, a hallway in the school that was lined with a montage from each student that was covered in pictures from each of the four years of high school. Funny, serious, activities, good times and bad times and each one filled eyes with tears and brought back the memories of the trip through Snake River High School.
From there, the groups (each graduate had up to five members of their family and a guide as social distancing guidelines were being followed) proceeded to the cafeteria for a video presentation of the speeches from the valedictorians and other dignitaries. Up to five groups were allowed to view the show and were separated into the proper social distancing guidelines.
Next up was the most important of the different venues that the groups were led to, where the families were escorted into the auditorium, where they were placed strategically in the seating area, also with social distancing in mind. Five groups were ushered in and they were followed by the five graduates, who took the traditional march down the aisle where one by one, they were announced and made the walk.
There was a walk across the stage to receive their diploma from a member of the Snake River board of trustees and the congratulations and cheers of those sitting in front. There was a group of 10 Valedictorians and their senior class president sitting in front of them perhaps giving the loudest cheers of the group.
Acknowledgments of scholarships earned and honors received were announced live during the procession and then the graduates made the traditional move of the tassels from right to left indicating their graduation. They then rejoined their families and friends for the next part of the journey, which was to the main gymnasium where two lines of chairs were filled with staff and faculty to say goodbye.
The auxiliary gymnasium would be the final stop for the seniors as they ventured to an area that was set up for their families to get photos. There was also a long line of tables set up with a basket set out for each graduate, filled with cards and gifts from their classmates and others who wanted to be a part of the celebration.