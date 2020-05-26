THOMAS – It has been an exceptional year at Snake River High School, even with the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting things in every direction.
The high school was recently recognized for athletic excellence with district championships in football, cross country, volleyball, and basketball, both boys and girls. To top it all off, they also finished second in the state in wrestling and all that happened before schools were shut down and sports suspended for the balance of the year.
Just to show how dominant things had been, the softball and baseball teams were already in play and both were undefeated when the shutdown occurred and the golf team, behind star Noah Watt, was expected to be state title contenders and there was a lot to be happy about when you looked at track and field, both boys and girls.
To show how well things have been going for Snake River High School, the Panthers have just released their list of Valedictorians and Salutatorians for this graduating class.
There are 10 seniors that have a perfect 4.0 grade point average for their four years of high school. Those are the valedictorians. There are two additional students who have gotten a single “B” in those four years and have earned the distinction of being Salutatorians for this school year.
To make it even more special, these students are taking college prep courses and dual credit courses that get them a head start on college as well. They are also focused on activities and extracurricular activities that add to the time commitment by these students.
The list of ten Valedictorians is headed by Eric Lane Goodwin, Naomi Lynn Hammond, Hannah Higginson, Lorenzo Brandon High, Jessa Darlene Preston, Cara Dawn Pugmire, Zoey Marie Secrist, Olivia Kathleen VanOrden, Elizabeth Anne Wada, and Emma Lyn Warren.
From this list of 10 outstanding students, four were selected from the group to be featured speakers at this year’s graduation and they are Eric Goodwin, Lorenzo High, Cara Pugmire, and Elizabeth Wada.
“This may be the smartest group of students ever assembled at Snake River High School,” Principal Ray Carter said. “They have done everything and more than could have ever been asked of them and excelled at it all. This is a special group of students.”
The two Salutatorians were Jordyn Gilbert and Justin Martin with a single grade of “B” keeping them from joining the list of 10 above.