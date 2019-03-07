THOMAS -- An informational meeting was held Wednesday night to review the need for a supplemental levy in the Snake River School District, hosted by trustees Bill Martin and Carol Hepworth and Superintendent David Kerns.
With a slide show and explanation of how funding is distributed to the 115 school districts in Idaho, it was demonstrated that the levy requested is to cover a shortfall in financing that the state legistlature has allocated.
The levy requested is in actuality an operational levy, in that it is money that will be required to fund the school district without cutting any employees or programs that have been in existence for some time.
“We are not asking for money that is on a wish list or a dream, this request is to keep doing what we have been doing,” Kerns said. “If anything, we have streamlined our request from what we requested several years ago. In 2013, our request was $900,000. In 2015, we requested $775,000, and in 2017, we requested $750,000. We have done our part in reducing the request each time and we are getting by, but without the levy, we may lose some teachers and certainly some programs that we value.”
It was demonstrated that through diligent work on a number of people's behalf, the district has been able to stave off any curtailing of activities and kept teachers on board. The district is now able to cover some student fees that in previous years had to be covered by the students or their families. Some of these fees are for programs that are necessary for graduation, Kerns said.
Without the current levy request, there could be a loss of 8-11 teacher positions, officials say.
Special education, which currently has grown in the Snake River district to over 180 students, is quickly approaching the 190 mark, and with the previous supplemental levies and the current request, this program not only has grown, but it has gotten better and stronger.
The district office has been looking for ways to streamline and eliminate expenditures, including refinancing a bond that was carrying an interest rate of 3.53 percent and the refinance has allowed that interest rate to be at 1.57 percent. That saving alone has netted the district a $60,000 savings this year and will net around $879,000 over the life of the contract, officials say.
The school board and the district office continue to reduce the supplemental levy request and will continue to do so, but the base result is that of not allocating enough revenue to the individual school districts.
This year, 95 of the 115 Public School districts will be requesting supplemental levies and that number is expected to grow in the immediate future.
Supplemental votes will come up for a vote Tuesday in Snake River, Aberdeen, and Blackfoot school districts in Bingham County.