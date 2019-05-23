THOMAS – Snake River High School and the parents, family, and friends of 125 seniors were on hand as Commencement ceremonies were held for the graduates Wednesday night.
The theme of the evening seemed to be happy beginnings, celebrating the beginning of the students’ new lives after completing their education at this level.
Some of the students will be advancing on to pursue additional education, some will venture out into the world and seek employment, and still others will commit to service whether for their community, religion or other forms.
“This group of students showed love and respect for each other and for everyone they came in contact with,” Snake River Principal Ray Carter said. “This group ranks as one of the best graduating classes at Snake River if not the greatest. They will do great things.”
The graduates were more than willing to show some of the love and respect as the evening was filled with them hugging, crying, and complimenting each other for their achievements.
Of the 125 graduating students, there were 11 Valedictorians, led by senior class President Jordyn Phillips and two Salutatorians. All were graduating with high honors and were the last of the graduates to receive their diplomas.
All of them were in line as they congratulated their classmates for their achievements and exchanged hugs and handshakes throughout the ceremony.
The district also honored the teacher of the year, Jeni Niu, an English teacher, in a presentation by Assistant Principal Rich Dunn.
The district also acknowledged the contributions of retiring orchestra teacher and director JeNene Anderson.
Superintendent David Kerns congratulated the Class of 2019 with comments and encouraged the class to thank the teachers who helped them along and encouraged them to “remain themselves as they venture out on this great journey and never forget who they were or where they came from. They are all important people and will do great things in this world.”
School Board Chairman Bill Martin accepted the graduating class and handed out diplomas.
One thing stood out during the ceremony and that was the smiles that were there on every face as the graduates accepted their diplomas and waved to the many friends and family in the packed gymnasium.