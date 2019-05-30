THOMAS – Snake River School District trustees held a special meeting on Wednesday, primarily to discuss a failing roof over the Snake River Junior High School building.
Based upon the determination of Dallas Burroughs of The Garlett Company, it was found that the roof needed extensive work and nearly 5,500 square feet of the roof needs to be replaced.
The job had been sent to bid and there were five companies that were interested in the bid process, although there were only two who actually followed through with the process and submitted bids for the work.
Robinson Roofing was the lowest bid at just under $140,000.
Different options were discussed by the board, including replacement of the entire roof. Following the discussion period, where it was determined that the rest of the roof should be good enough to last an additional 10 years, a motion was made and seconded and the board unanimously voted to extend a contract to Robinson Roofing.
It is expected that the project will begin within the next few weeks.
Also on the agenda was the resignation of the principal of the junior high.
Bryce Salmon has submitted his resignation and a search is under way to find a suitable replacement for the position.
The resignation was accepted and Salmon was thanked for his years of service.