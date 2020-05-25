THOMAS – The Snake River School District has announced that it will be holding a “Retirement Drive-By” to honor seven members of the Snake River family who will be retiring this year.
These individuals will be honored by a parade of friends, family, and colleagues on Monday, June 1, in front of Snake River High School.
The staging area will be at the junior high school and interested parties will line up behind Snake River High School Resource Officer Drew Lusk, who will lead the procession around the junior high and in front of the high school, where the retirees will be assembled to say their goodbyes to the procession.
The retirees will be available from 2 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. or until the last car in the procession has passed by.
Everyone is welcome to attend and encouraged to participate, celebrating friendship and wishing them the very best as they head into retirement by honking, making signs, decorating your car, or just by waving.
Those being honored will be Sherrye Saxton, Kathy Raymond, Cindy Thompson, Mavis Nelson, Paul and Genae Turpin, and Superintendent David Kerns.
The people wishing to be part of the parade need to be at the junior high staging area by 1:45 p.m. in order to get the parade organized properly and safely.
Everyone is welcome to participate.