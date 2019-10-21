THOMAS – The Annual Snake River Fall Extravaganza, sponsored by the Snake River Education Foundation, will take place on Saturday at Snake River High School.
There are over 35 vendors and crafters lined up and they will be in the main gym. There is also a Halloween carnival that will be held for the kids and it will be in the auxillary gymnasium. There will be food and entertainment in the foyer of the high school.
Everything is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will continue until 2 p.m. with some of the booths remaining open until 4 p.m.
The Halloween carnival will have various games and food for the kids and events are priced at 25 cents and wrist bands will be available that will allow the kids to participate in 25 different games. All kids are encouraged to dress up in their best Halloween costumes.
All proceeds from the extravaganza will be given back to the schools in the Snake River District. Over the years, the foundation has granted more than $250,000 and grants at least $1,000 for each grade level. These grants provide needed tools to enhance education. The foundation was created in the 1970s and has been working for the schools ever since.
There will be performances in the foyer of the high school from the Snake River Strings, Junior High School Choir, Snake River Fiddle Club, the Snake River Band, and Jess and Meg Preston.
You will also be invited to stay for the matinee of the high school musical following the carnival.
The list of vendors will include:
- Heidi Merrill with Usborne Books and Kane Miller books.
- Susan Heib with Sene Gence which is about empowering women. She is a local distributor.
- Heather Carter will be offering her line of chocolates. She has been making and selling these chocolates for many years.
- Carrissa Cook from White Picket Fence Baked Goods will have treats available and you will be able to order them for your own special event.
- Ramona Murdock will be offering her works of art. A professional photographer, she will be selling some of her works of art.
- Sherry Wheeler will have a large variety of toys, knives, grab bags, purses, wallets, figurines, and gifts of all kinds.
- Bingham County Chiropractic will be doing free posture evaluations and Scoliosis screenings.
- Beccy Joyner will have a booth set up and will be offering Harry Potter cards, personalized door hangers, magnets and candy.
- Huckleberry Avenue will be a vendor this year offering handmade signs for all occasions.
- Lacey Gillins will be offering a wide assortment of hand crafted decor. Her creations are sure to brighten your home for any occasion.
- Katie and Terry Udy will have Lularoe clothing and other handmade crafts.
- Kayci Lockyer of Different Breed will have western boutique items available, including clothing, purses and jewelry.
- Michelle King will be there with attractive and affordable jewelry from Paparazzi!
- Lisa Wehrli from Booklyn’s closet will be on hand offering clothing for kids.
- Ida-Bow-Tique will be there and Shaila Beasley will have her unique leather bows and other creations.
- Lace Secrest of Elegant Blooms Floral Studio will have a booth with fresh and silk arrangements. She does creative designing for weddings, funerals, and every day boutiques.
- Caty Lowerl will have a variety of customized clocks to care seat covers and other gifts just in time for the holidays.
- Patricia Nash will have her own brand of unique jewelry available.
- Christmas Stockings, earrings, knitted baby items and handmade cards are just a few of the choices you will see at the booth sponsored by Sydny Powell and Tonia Mecham.
- Queen K Bees will be represented by Karrie Miller and her line of skin care products featuring all natural homemade soaps and skin care products made from bees wax.
- Alicia Riley from 208 Explore will bring her original hand made headbands, hats, necklaces and other out door creations.
- Magan Ayres from Color Street Nails will be set up with a booth as well.