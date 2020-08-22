THOMAS – The annual Back to School Night presented by the administration of Snake River High School definitely accomplishes it objective, year in and year out.
Faced with possibly the toughest opening of a school year in history, with the past five months of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Snake River outdid itself this year in what it presented to students and parents alike as they had a minimum of 14 different areas for students and their parents to visit and be better informed of what the school is offering for the school year 2020-21.
Beginning with possibly the least favorite and longest lines at the event was the ability to get all of the school fees and participation fees taken care of. This is one of the most important of the things that students have to go through aside from registration, where the students have the opportunity to set up their class schedules and make the initial contact with their teachers and advisors.
The payment of fees takes place in the main office of the school, so to see students and parents lined up from the office across the commons area of the entry way to the school didn’t seem out of the norm.
There were also designated areas to pick up Chrome books by the freshmen, all 185-plus of them, held in the cafeteria where the new freshmen could also receive some instruction as to the operation and sites that they could access to use the Chrome books to their best advantage.
There were also a number of locations where the students could receive parking passes or receive information from the various school clubs and activity organizations that all seemed to have a table or location set up just to let students know what was being offered to students of all classes and which was helpful to the new students to the high school, especially the freshmen.
Outside information was being offered by Idaho State University, who had a table set up and manned by Aubreanna Crabtree of the university, mainly to offer information on some of the programs offered to students, especially those who were seeking information before they would have to be making the decision regarding where they might attend college.
Information on Trio and Upward Bound, PSAT, FAFSA and the questions and answers needed to make informed decision, Google for Parents, BYU-I Concurrent Enrollemnt, Pictures for Freshmen, ISU Drafting Class, IDLA (Idaho Digital Learning Academy), Spanish for Healthcare, ISU Dual Enrollmetn, Senior Project Information, Dual Enrollment Classes in general, AP Enrollment Classes, Syllabi/Course Outlines and other organizations and items of interest all had tables or rooms set up just to get the information out to parents and students.
One of the hottest areas was with the Chrome books and Google for Parents where the hot topic of remote learning was being discussed with the possibility of the return to remote learning due to a possible uptick in the COVID-19 pandemic forcing students away from face to face learning in the classroom which is how Snake River will enter the school year with protocols in place to do so.