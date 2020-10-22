THOMAS – The Snake River Theatre Company is presenting the musical “Matilda,” based upon the book that was written in 1988 by British author Roald Dahl who also penned such children’s books as “James and the Giant Peach,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” “Danny, the Champion of the World,” and “George’s Marvelous Medicine.”
While many of the books have been adapted to the big screen, “Matilida” was first presented on the stage.
Roald Dahl married American actress Patricia Neal and they had five children and remained married for 30 years.
He also dabbled in screenwriting and was credited with the James Bond film “You Only Live Twice” and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.”
He is, however, most noted for his work as a children’s novelist.
“Matilda” first made it’s way to the stage in Great Britain in 2011 and later was a hit musical on Broadway beginning in 2013.
Now presented by the Snake River Theatre Company, the cast is made up of members of the company and their children, including the director, Jana McBride, who has been credited with the building of the Snake River Theatre Company into what it is today.
McBride is the drama and choir teacher at Snake River High School and annually brings top notch performances to the stage at the high school.
“Matilda” is no exception and the way that McBride is able to not only direct the musical but also be a member of the cast is pure genius.
The lead characters are Matilda Wormwood, played by Karyn Hill; Mr. Wormwood, played by Micah Hill; Mrs. Wormwood played by Jana McBride; Eli Williams starring as Michael Wormwood; Dane Christianson starring as Miss Agatha Trunchbull; Carissa Christiansen starring as Miss Honey; and Tiniel Williams and Stephanie Palmer who share the role of Mrs. Phelps.
The play surrounds the childhood of Matilda Wormwood, who is a genius child who is raised by her parents in a very abusive household.
Her escape is to school and through her teachers who show her a whole new life and way of the world. In fact, one of her teachers, Miss Honey, eventually adopts Matilda.
The musical begins its run of performances at Snake River High School in the auditorium on tonight with a 7 p.m. showing.
Additional shows will be presented nightly through Oct. 30 with a 2 p.m. showing on Saturday. There will be no performances on Sunday or Wednesday.
Tickets are available for purchase for $7 per seat or for $35 for immediate families.
Pre-sold tickets are available by calling (208) 681-5459 or they may be purchased at the door.
This musical is the primary fundraiser for the Snake River Theatre Company and money raised will be used to fund future productions by the Theatre Company.