THOMAS – The Snake River school board held a special meeting Monday night for the primary purpose of updating patrons on their new sewer system project.
With all the paperwork that is required to begin work on the new system in place with the exception of two items, the board was ready to proceed with a notice to proceed and the actual contract which gives the winning bidder the opportunity to actually break ground on the new system.
The actual contract, which is expected to be signed this afternoon, was approved by a unanimous vote of the board, 5-0.
The same vote will allow for the winning bidder to proceed beginning with the signing of the actual contract.
Some of the details concerning the contract were discussed, including the completion date, the starting date, and the dates by which the project is to be completed and finalized.
The beginning date for the project is April 1, delayed until the contract is officially signed. The contractors must have all work on school grounds completed by August 15 and the project must be finished by August 22.
Minor details such as the staging area have yet to be defined, as are possibilities of private system lines hooking into the new line as well.
Kip Merrill of All American Market was in attendance and he is very interested in connecting his property and business to the project as soon as possible. He was advised that connecting would be a cost in the neighborhood of $1,500 and he would have to pay for any boring that had to be done. There would also be an approximate $39 monthly fee that would go to Groveland Sewer, who will have the responsibility of maintaining and monitoring the new sewer line and system.
It is expected that as many as 1,000 local residents and future residents will be able to hook into the new line, all of which would lower the actual cost of maintenance for the school district.
In addition to the information on the new septic system, there were two resignations announced and one new hiring for the school district.