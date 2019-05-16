THOMAS – The Snake River School District’s board of trustees held its monthly meeting Wednesday and there was a lot of discussion and a few action items that were of note.
Leading off the meeting was a presentation by Rep. Julianne Young to the school district for $500, earned by Young during a contest sponsored by Blue Cross/Blue Shield for “Steps for Education.”
Young was able to maintain a daily regimen of walking while in Boise during the last legislative session.
District Superintendent David Kerns accepted the check on behalf of the board.
The biggest news may have been the formation of a new club sport, the Trap and Skeet Club. One of the coaches, James Carter, gave a presentation on what the club will bring to the school and revealed that the NRA (National Rifle Association) had already given a grant in the amount of $4,700 to the school, which includes a gun safe and four shotguns for use by the students.
There is also a relationship between the club and the Cedar Hills Gun Club. The coaches lined up include Carter, Bob Coombs, and Sheriff’s Deputy Drew Lusk. There has been a lot of interest from students and the club will work over the summer to iron out any details to make sure it is in compliance with the policy handbook for the district.
Of note was one of the new hires for the district as they announced that Dan Leavitt has been added to the music department.
Another hire that had been announced earlier was the new girls’ soccer coach, replacing a state championship winning coach in Randy Turpin. The new coach is Becky Adams Young.
Graduation has been announced for May 22 at Snake River High School at 8 p.m.
Last day of school for seniors will be May 21 and for the rest of the students it will be May 23.
Last day for teachers and the end of the year employee meeting will be May 24 at 8 a.m.
The next board meeting will be June 19, which will also be the annual budget meeting.
The other major item of note is the Annual Snake River Education Foundation Color Run will be on Saturday.
The rest of the meeting centered around the first or second reading of six policy upgrades and the board then went into executive session.