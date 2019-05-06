THOMAS — A retirement reception will honor six outgoing employees of the Snake River School District today.
The reception is scheduled from 4:15-6 p.m. at the Snake River High School cafeteria.
JANE TEW
Jane Tew, her husband Rick, and all four of their children are Snake River graduates and their oldest grandchild will graduate from SRHS this year.
The secretarial job at Riverside Elementary became available in the fall of 1995, and Jane was hired. She continued in that position for the next 24 years. She has seen a lot of changes in her time as secretary, mostly with technology, but she says the best change was the implementation of the four-day school week.
DEBBIE ELLIS
When Debbie’s youngest child was in the second grade, she began working with the kindergarten students at Moreland and has been in the district ever since. She says she has thoroughly enjoyed working with the children in the district and its staff.
CELIA SIMMONS
Celia has taught 25 years in fifth grade at Snake River Middle School. Her favorite subjects are math and science. She has enjoyed playing the piano and assisting and directing fifth grade plays, as well as intramurals and coaching cross country.
JENENE ANDERSON
During her teaching career, JeNene has taught choir, strings and orchestra, class piano, guitar, drama, percussion, and band.
LYNETTE DAW
Lynette has been with the district for 24 years. For her biography, she borrowed lines from the Broadway show “Wicked” to sum up her feelings for family, friends, colleagues, and students, concluding with, “So much of me is made of what I learned from you, you’ll be with me, like a handprint on my heart. I do believe I have been changed for the better, because I knew you, I have been changed for good.”
KAREN HERRICK
In 2006, Karen began working working for the Snake River district at Moreland Elementary in the lunchroom as a cook. She has enjoyed creating tasty school lunches, and she said this has been the full-time job she has enjoyed the most.