THOMAS – What a difference a year can make.
The year 2020 gave us so many obstacles and schools became very innovative in how they handled various activities from high school graduations that were held in drive-in movie theater lots to parades to an “in-house” walk through with a Hall of Fame hallway and special activities along the route to an open field graduation on a football field.
All were unique and special in their own way because people were trying to make them that way.
The year 2021 has brought more of the traditional graduations, much to the relief of the students, administrators, and others involved in the planning of such events.
Snake River High School graduated its Class of 2021 with a much more traditional format and it was such a welcome relief just to be back in the gymnasium, seeing the processional march of graduates and being able to look up and see the orchestra and choirs and the seating of the valedictorians and everything else that goes with a traditional graduation.
What a relief that we are slowly but surely getting back to what we can call and consider to be a more normal state.
What a relief it had to be for the organizers of such events as well.
The speakers for Snake River themselves — whether it was a valedictorian or a salutatorian or the superintendent of schools — all reflected on the accomplishments of getting through a year with a pandemic such as COVID-19 bringing such challenges to everyone, teachers, students, administrators and staff of the various schools involved. Such was the case in the Snake River School District.
It took a lot of work on behalf of a lot of people to have been able to pull all of this off in the manner in which the district was able to do.
As Valedictorian Hunter Brennon would say to his classmates, “Putting it all behind us, no matter how much it might have affected us, is the key to advancing forward from this point.”
The Snake River School District has been through a lot, but so have all of the other school districts in this country and some of them are still not in school with face-to-face education.
Valedictorian Lyndsie Larsen also shared some deep feeling about the pandemic.
“This pandemic has taught us all about opportunities and the need to seize those opportunities when they are presented to us. I have always been an athlete, but had never given a thought to becoming a cheerleader. I was given a chance because of the pandemic and was invited to tryout for the cheerleading squad. That would not have happened if the tryouts had been held at the normal time instead of being pushed back three weeks. Turns out that I am a pretty good cheerleader and it gave me the opportunity to find that out.”
The entire tone of graduation at Snake River High School hit along those lines, from students learning remotely when they had to and being successful at that, to progressing through an entire school year with face-to-face learning in the schools themselves when so many others were not, took a great deal of work, planning and ambition on the behalf of a lot of people.
It is a testament to the great leadership exhibited by the superintendent, the board of trustees, administrators, teachers and the students themselves to bring all of this off. It has been a great school year and with the work being done by all parties concerned, the future is bright for the school district and all who are part of it.