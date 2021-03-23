THOMAS – The board of trustees for the Snake River School District met on Wednesday, March 17, with a full agenda at the middle school.
Present were trustees Kent Miller, Carol Hepworth, Marci VanOrden, Larin Mortimer, Lon Harrington who attended via phone, and Superintendent Mark Kress.
The meeting was called to order and approval of the agenda was made with a 4-0 vote.
A presentation from Middle School Principal Dean Bonney was given and it centered around the past year, one which has seen the district go from normal operations to remote learning away from the schools with the onset of COVID-19 a year ago. Due to advance planning and leadership of the district, they have seen a seemingly easy move from one to the other.
Due to teachers who were willing to put in the time and effort to make it all happen and students who were already indoctrinated to the program, success rates have been better than expected.
Teachers have worked diligently to communicate with parents and students regarding learning expectations when students access remote learning.
Student completion rates on assignments have ranged from 50% to almost 100% depending on the assignment and class.
The vast majority of students have the technology capability within their homes to do remote learning. For those that don't, the district was able to provide Chromebooks and hot spots to make remote learning possible for all students.
Remote learning is a viable alternative when needed, but does not positively impact student learning in the same manner that face to face instruction and interaction in the classroom does.
This year's Spring ISAT Assessment is a concern to teachers and students due to the fact that students did not test last year, and student learning was interrupted last spring.
Since January 2021, fifth and sixth grade teachers have administered over 1,500 ELA and over 600 math block sample tests that are available to teachers in the ISAT Portal.
Teachers and students are excited to see if their hard work will translate to greater success when taking this Spring's ISAT.
Time was turned over to Kress for a COVID-19 report and on the gymnasium bleacher project.
COVID-19 is still out there, Kress said, and it is still a threat to everyone and we simply need to keep on doing what we have been doing. Washing our hands, wearing masks when possible, and social distancing have all had a positive effect on the lack of spread of the virus, he added.
The gymnasium is set to begin the removal and installation of the new bleachers the day after graduation and is on par to be finished before school starts back up in August.
The Snake River Online High School has been deemed a success in its first year doing only K-8 and a request has come to extend the program and add grades 9-12. The board had a lengthy discussion and then voted 5-0 in favor of extending the program with the addition of 9-12 for the next year.
The April meeting of the board of trustees is being moved from April 21 to April 14. That was voted upon with a 5-0 vote in favor of the move.
The evaluation of Kress was discussed and an extension of his contract with a few adjustments was voted upon by the board and passed 5-0 in favor. Kress will receive a 2% raise, full insurance package and an incentive package with four key items included.
Spring Break is scheduled for March 31 through April 4.
April 13 is the SAT Day for juniors only.
There were some policy readings and those were accepted by a 5-0 vote.