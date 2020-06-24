THOMAS – Snake River School District trustees took their first real look at the district budget for 2020-2021 in their regular meeting for June.
There was quite a discussion and a valuable presentation on how the budget was prepared and how the budget has evolved over the past 15 or 20 years, discussing new services that are currently being offered, new ways of teaching, and the fact that the school district isn’t just about education, it is a business and the need to run the district as a business is now a factor that is important.
From the business side of things, the district now has 400 employees, 230 of which are full-time employees.
There are eight different sets of buildings that have to be maintained and repaired annually.
There is a transportation division that covers over 200,000 miles annually, with 30 buses and 16 routes that pick up and deliver students, some 830 students on a daily basis.
There is also a catering business that has prepared 26,000 meals during the soft closure of the schools just in the past several months.
Part of the challenge is also accepting and being accountable for the funds that are entrusted to the district from both the state and federal entities.
Planning ahead is of vital importance, trustees agreed, especially with the supplemental levy issues and being sure that sufficient revenues are requested and voted in by the members of the community to ensure that sufficient funding is available to keep the schools open.
The budget was presented to the board and trustee Bill Martin made the motion to accept the budget as presented and that motion was seconded and passed unanimously 5-0.
There was a presentation by trustee Carol Hepworth on the technology committee.
There was also an announcement that the new Superintendent, Mark Kress, would be arriving on the job on July 1, and the next board meeting was scheduled officially for July 15.
Three policy updates had their second readings and were voted in unanimously by the board.
Three policy updates had their first readings and were accepted as such by a unanimous votes.
The board then recessed into executive session and subsequently the board adjourned the meeting.